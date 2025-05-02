Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has warmed the hearts of music lovers after he heard Davido's songs

In the viral clip, he was seen dancing vigorously to the melodious sound while the people with him also joined him

Fans reacted after seeing the video, they applauded Adeleke's family for the kind of support they have been giving the singer

Governor Ademola Adeleke has shown how much he loves Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka, Davido, with what he did after hearing his new song.

The governor, who loves to dance, was outside when he heard one of the songs sang by the music star, who marked his wife's birthday in a lavish way.

Fans react after seeing what Davido’s uncle, Governor Adeleke did to his new song. Photo credit@aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

The hit song, “With You” where he featured Omah from his 5ive album was playing as the state governor heard it.

He was seen dancing vigorously with some people to the music.

Gov Adeleke shows some dance moves

In the recording, the number one citizen of Osun state who appeared to be exercising was seen making some lovely dance moves.

Davido’s uncle, Governor Adeleke joins some men to dance to singer's song. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

He created his own dance steps, and the young men, who were with him, followed suit.

Recall that Davido and his uncle share a very great bond that many have stated that the state governor should have been his real father.

During the Awuke crooner's wedding in 2024, Davido went to hug his father, but after seeing is uncle, he prostrated flat for him to appreciate him for his support over the years and during his wedding.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Gov Adeleke's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Governor ASdelekd did after hearing Davido;s new song. Here are some comments below:

@malaika_beautiful_mommy commented:

"Come see how Adeleke family is celebrating their son David new music."

@mr_moz_s reacted:

"Na Ademola Adeleke be Davido real papa."

@adaoranakeem wrote:

"Imole Osun u will leave long insha Allah. The way I dey see this my guyman... E fit release song 1day oo."

@callmedipyah shared:

"Na wetin dem Dey call supportive family be this. Na real family be this."

@official_jayvee91 said:

A supportive family should be. I wonder why some people hate Davido, anyway, his family is there for him."

@i_am_gooodnews reacted:

“The fact that this man is actually trying for his state dey amaze me sha. E too look like person wey dey play for my eyee. All love."

@billsgram09 shared:

"Even though you have hate in your blood you don’t need to hate this family."

@this.is.tega said:

"Na dis Governor suppose born Poco Lee always active and Happy mood."

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng