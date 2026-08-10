Fuji star Saheed Osupa attended and performed at Peller and Jarvis' white wedding held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos

Osupa turned heads as he walked into the venue wearing a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers that appeared noticeably oversized

His appearance and distinctive walk at the celebrity wedding quickly caught the attention of fans online

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa made quite an impression at Peller and Jarvis' white wedding on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos, though perhaps not entirely for the reasons he intended.

A video capturing the moment Osupa walked into the wedding venue began circulating online shortly after the event, drawing widespread commentary from fans.

Reactions as Saheed Osupa’s outfit and presence at Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding raise eyebrows. Photocreditkingsaheedosupa/@peller089

Source: Instagram

The singer, who attended both as a guest and performer at the ceremony, was spotted in a black blazer layered over a white shirt with black trousers. The fit of the outfit, however, raised a few eyebrows, with many viewers noting that the ensemble appeared considerably oversized on him.

Osupa's walk also gets fans talking

Beyond the outfit itself, it was the way Osupa carried himself as he entered the hall that sparked additional conversation online. The combination of his gait and his loose-fitting clothing gave fans plenty to discuss, with the video quickly gaining traction across social media.

Saheed Osupa attends Peller and Jarvis's white wedding, video trends. Photo credit@kibngsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The white wedding of popular Nigerian streamer Peller and his AI girlfriend Jarvis was one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the weekend, drawing several high-profile guests and performers. Osupa's attendance added a distinct Fuji flavour to the occasion.

Here is the Instagram video of how Sahaeed Osupa attended Peller and Jarvis' white wedding below:

Fans react to Saheed Osupa's look

Nigerians on social media were quick to share their thoughts, with several comments leaning into humour:

@wf_temmy001 wrote:

"Ibadan people wear suit, you say you no see person"

@glory.land7 commented:

"Baba no use belt I guess and the person wey kits for King must go to jailll for 2 months."

@babathorpe said:

"Na weyrey style alhaji. Because why everything come be like skirt and blouse"

@ade.xo.xo offered a more generous take:

"For him to wear suit and respect the occasion, God bless him jare. E no easy."

@the_motayo quipped:

"Personal Shopper no ask for Alhaji size."

@gbush_ola added:

" everything na oversize for this size including shoe, dressing ika"

Peller sends warning to Groomsmen ahead of wedding

Legit.ng had reported that popular content creator Peller had stirred reactions online after calling out his groomsmen over their failure to purchase asoebi ahead of his highly anticipated wedding to Jarvis.

In a video filmed while driving, Peller noted that regular guests had already bought the wedding fabric, while some of his groomsmen were still waiting to receive theirs for free.

He went on to single out comedian Joe Blaq, urging him to quit taking substances and focus on looking fresh for the ceremony. Peller jokingly added that Jarvis’ bridesmaids are beautiful and his groomsmen need to look their best for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng