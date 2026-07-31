A video of KWAM 1 arriving at a performance venue showed the Fuji legend walking past someone bowing and greeting him without acknowledging the person

The Ọmọ Tajudeen kept his gaze fixed forward as he moved briskly through the venue, only changing his mood once he reached the stage

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions to his unbothered entrance

A fresh video of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has gone viral after showing a side of the fuji icon that has left fans both amused and in awe.

In the clip, the veteran musician is seen arriving at an event where he was billed to perform.

Reactions trail video of KWAM 1 entering an event to perform. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

As he made his way into the venue, someone approached him with deep bows and enthusiastic greetings. KWAM 1, however, walked past the person without so much as a glance, his eyes fixed straight ahead as he moved with the kind of focused, unhurried purpose that fans quickly compared to a military officer on a mission.

KWAM 1 continues trending amid controversial pregnancy song. Photo credit@k1dweultimate

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 gifts band boy money

The unbothered energy did not let up until the King of Fuji reached the stage. It was only then that his expression softened, a smile spreading across his face.

The music star then reached into his pocket and handed one of his band members some money, a gesture that drew attention almost as much as the cold entrance did.

Here is the Instagram video of KWAM 1 making his entrance at an event to perform:

KWAM 1's unbothered entrance sparks reactions

The clip spread quickly across social media, with fans weighing in on what they made of the Fuji legend's signature demeanour.

@ismailismailreal commented:

"Wetin Dey always worry man wey Dey always do like coke addict."

@__juststealth wrote:

"Sometimes man need to do like kolo person to survive this life oo"

@lucydale19 reacted:

"This our national treasure with different formats everyday"

@adore_hair__ shared:

"I love him he sure knows how to get people talking "

@badrudeen003 said:

"K1 for a reason fight dey, fight no dey ohh always guarding. Never loose guard"

Cleric sends memo to KWAM 1

Legit.ng had reported that Prophet Segun Arole publicly criticised the Fuji icon over a song that referenced unwanted pregnancy, urging men not to take advantage of women who love and trust them while warning that such actions could have lasting consequences.

The cleric's remarks followed online backlash and claims by a young woman who alleged that KWAM 1 was her father, a development that sparked widespread debate on social media.

Source: Legit.ng