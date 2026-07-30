Nigeria's three largest listed cement makers all reported higher revenue and profit in the first half of 2026

HBM Nigeria recorded the fastest earnings growth, with net profit jumping 57% on the back of volume and efficiency gains

All three companies are expanding production capacity simultaneously, signalling confidence in Nigeria's construction outlook

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's three largest listed cement manufacturers—Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and HBM Nigeria—reported robust first-half 2026 earnings, driven by higher sales volumes, improved operational efficiency, and a more stable foreign exchange environment.

The sharp increase in cement prices, from between N9,300 and N9,700 per bag in January to an average of N10,500 to N13,000, also played a significant role in boosting the companies' revenues and profitability.

Dangote Cement grew half-year profit to N640.2 billion Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Cement Leads on Scale and Profit

Legit.ng analysis showed that Dangote Cement remained the sector's largest earner, with profit attributable to shareholders rising 24.3% to N640.2 billion, up from N520.5 billion in the same period of 2025.

Revenue grew 21.4% to N2.51 trillion, profit before tax climbed 34.4% to N981.4 billion, and EBITDA expanded 25.8% to N1.19 trillion.

Nigeria drove the bulk of those results, contributing over 90% of consolidated profit. Domestic revenue hit N1.81 trillion and operating profit crossed N1 trillion, while total cement and clinker sales reached 14.94 million tonnes for the period.

The Pan-African operations presented a contrasting picture. Although regional revenue grew 13.7% and operating profit rose 36.2%, net segment profit collapsed by nearly 98% to N2.8 billion.

A N45 billion foreign exchange loss in the second quarter and persistent hyperinflation in Sierra Leone were the key drags on that segment.

HBM Nigeria Posts Fastest Earnings Growth

HBM Nigeria, formerly Lafarge Africa, produced one of the strongest earnings performances among the major players.

The company reported:

Revenue up 31%; operating profit increasing 51% to N291 billion

Net profit rising 57% to N208 billion

Operating margin expanding to 43% from 37%

Management attributed the performance to:

Double-digit volume growth

Improved plant reliability

Better distribution efficiency

Disciplined cost management

Unlike previous years when inflation compressed margins across manufacturers, HBM successfully expanded profitability while increasing sales volumes by 11%, suggesting that efficiency gains more than offset higher operating costs.

The company is also positioning for long-term growth through expansion.

HBM has commenced engineering design work for a 3-million-tonne integrated cement plant in Calabar, which will become its third production line once completed.

Management believes demand will remain supported by infrastructure projects, urbanisation and continued activity in Nigeria's construction sector.

BUA Cement Gains Most From Naira Stability

BUA Cement's results showed how improved foreign exchange conditions are beginning to reshape corporate earnings in Nigeria.

The company recorded a N16.57 billion foreign exchange gain, compared with just N782.8 million during the same period last year, reversing the heavy exchange-rate losses experienced after the naira's sharp depreciation over the past two years.

The improvement helped reduce:

Net finance costs to N3.41 billion

From N31.37 billion a year earlier

Finance income also climbed to N18.73 billion as interest income increased.

Strong cash generation remained another highlight.

BUA generated:

N278.45 billion in operating cash flow

Invested over N60.67 billion in capital expenditure

The company's property, plant and equipment increased to N1.22 trillion, while projects under construction reached N183.86 billion, reflecting continued investment in production capacity.

BUA is progressing with plans to increase installed capacity from 17 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes annually, including a new greenfield cement plant in Ososo, Edo State.

Dangote Cement's Nigerian operations accounted for more than 90% of group profit Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Cement Industry trends in 2026

Several themes cut across the three companies' results.

1. Demand remains resilient

All three producers reported higher sales volumes, indicating that cement demand remains supported by infrastructure development, housing and commercial construction despite economic headwinds.

2. Capacity expansion continues

Rather than slowing investment, manufacturers are accelerating expansion.

Dangote continues investing across Nigeria and Africa.

HBM is preparing a new 3-million-tonne Calabar production line.

BUA is increasing installed capacity to 20 million tonnes.

These projects suggest producers expect medium-term demand to remain strong.

3. Operational efficiency is driving margins

HBM and Dangote both expanded operating margins, demonstrating that efficiency improvements are helping offset inflation, energy costs and logistics expenses.

4. Exchange-rate stability is improving earnings

BUA was the clearest beneficiary, swinging to sizeable foreign exchange gains that sharply reduced finance costs.

Dangote, however, continued to experience significant foreign exchange pressures in several African markets, highlighting the differing impact of currency movements across regions.

Outlook

The first-half results reinforce the resilience of Nigeria's cement industry despite a challenging operating environment.

Dangote Cement continues to dominate in scale and profitability, HBM Nigeria posted the fastest earnings growth through operational improvements, while BUA Cement benefited most from a more stable foreign exchange environment.

With all three companies expanding production capacity simultaneously, the sector appears positioned for further growth if infrastructure investment, urbanisation and construction activity remain supportive during the second half of 2026.

FG asks manufacturers to reduce cement prices nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has urged cement manufacturers in the country to cut down the prices of cement.

The government warned that the prevailing price of the commodity was impacting infrastructure projects and escalating demands for contract variations.

According to him, pressure has mounted on his ministry to alter existing contracts based on the increasing costs of cement.

Source: Legit.ng