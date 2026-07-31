The UK government has explained that couples must decide between a joint or sole divorce application before filing in 2026

A joint application for ending a marriage requires both partners to agree on the divorce and confirm their intent at every stage of the process

The government warned that either route takes at least seven months, and arrangements for children, money and property can affect whether court hearings are needed

The UK government has outlined a critical decision that every couple must make before starting a divorce — whether to apply jointly with their spouse or to proceed alone as a sole applicant.

According to official government guidance, the choice between a joint and sole application depends on the level of agreement and cooperation between both parties.

UK explains what couples need to decide before starting the divorce process. Photo Credit: Kulka, WPA Pool

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Either way, the process takes at least seven months to complete.

Joint applications and who they are for

A joint application is available to couples where both partners agree the marriage should end and neither is at risk of domestic abuse. Both parties must also use the same method of submission, whether online or by post, and each person must separately confirm their wish to continue with the divorce at every stage.

If one spouse stops responding during a joint application, the other is allowed to carry on as a sole applicant. For couples seeking fee assistance, both spouses must independently qualify for help with the divorce fee.

When to apply as sole applicant

A sole application is the appropriate route when one spouse does not agree to the divorce or is unlikely to respond to court notifications. Only the applicant needs to confirm their intention to continue at each stage of the process.

The government also noted that arrangements for children, child maintenance payments, and the division of money and property can all be settled between the two parties without attending court hearings, provided both sides reach an agreement.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published how much it would cost to apply for a divorce in 2026.

How lady's marriage ended in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how her marriage crashed in the UK.

Two months after she relocated to the overseas country, she claimed her ex-husband punched her several times in the face, and she thought she would die.

According to the divorcee, aged 34, her ex-husband called her unprintable names, including tagging her as a Nigerian scammer.

Source: Legit.ng