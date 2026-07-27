Content creator Sisi Mesho publicly called out KWAM 1 following the release of his viral music video about an unplanned pregnancy

Sisi Mesho described the veteran singer as an elderly man with a child's brain, saying she expects nothing better from him

She directed much of her criticism at the women involved, saying they bear responsibility for the situation

Content creator Sisi Mesho has taken a swipe at veteran Fuji musician KWAM 1 after his music video touching on the subject of unplanned pregnancy went viral online.

Rather than expressing outrage at the singer's behaviour, Sisi Mesho told her followers they should not be surprised by his actions.

Reactions as content creator Sisi Mesho blasts KWAM 1 over viral unplanned pregnancy music video. Photo credit@sismesho/@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

In her view, the musician's track record speaks for itself, and expecting anything different would be wishful thinking.

She described KWAM 1 as an elderly man operating with the mentality of someone far younger, suggesting that age has done little to temper his conduct.

Her comments were direct and unsparing, making clear she holds a low opinion of his judgment.

KWAM 1 continues trending over viral offensive video. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Sisi Mesho turns attention to women involved

While Sisi Mesho did not hold back in her criticism of the singer, she also placed significant blame on the women who have had children with him. According to her, those women made a choice and must accept the consequences of that decision.

She went further to predict that KWAM 1 would show no remorse over the controversy and would, in fact, actively encourage people to share the video rather than distance himself from it.

Here is the Instagram video of Sisi Mesho speaking about KWAM 1 below:

Fans react to Sisi Mesho's comments

The content creator's remarks stirred strong reactions from followers, with many weighing in on both sides of the debate.

@salawu108 wrote:

"Those women who gave birth to baby for K1 are poverty women"

@mopehammed commented:

"While I don't support Wasiu, how I wish we women too should be more careful who we open our legs for, not all that glitters is gold, how much you follow a celebrity? haba. Celebrity or not, let's dignify womanhood, we are specially created by God Almighty, baby mama this baby mama that kilode. won fi se wa ni?"

@susanbysky replied:

"God bless u big mummy for saying the truth "

@diced_spicy_water_melon added:

"And same man wants to become Awujalẹ"

K1 sings at wedding after losing mother

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng