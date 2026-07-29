Fuji legend KWAM1 shared a passionate message defending women who face public shaming and character attacks

The viral video came just days after KWAM1 publicly responded to allegations from a woman who claimed he abandoned their daughter

Social media users had mixed reactions to the Fuji star delivering what some called an unexpected motivational speech

Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM1, has stirred conversations online after a video surfaced showing him speaking passionately about the verbal attacks women face, particularly wealthy ones accused of being promiscuous.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, the veteran musician argued that labelling women with derogatory terms is a deliberate tool used to hold them back.

Social media reacts to KWAM1’s remarks about women being called ‘loose’. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

He framed these attacks not as moral judgements but as instruments of suppression designed to derail successful women from their path.

"See, they will call you a prostituute. The greatest insult to a sixty-year-old woman is to call her a prostitutte. Even if my mother was 100, they will say the same. It is the greatest insult hurled at a woman, especially the wealthy ones. The source of riches holds hidden filth; the insult is the filth, and as long as you stay focused and unbothered by the insults, you will keep growing. No matter what they say about you, just remember it is a tool to suppress you or make life harder for you. See everything as a life challenge, and the moment you escape it, you've reached your state of happiness. Life is war; we have to fight it. May God see you through your battles," he said.

KWAM1's Recent Controversy

The timing of the video raised eyebrows, coming just days after KWAM1 publicly hit back at a woman who accused him of neglecting their 12-year-old daughter.

That allegation had already placed him at the centre of a heated public discussion before this latest clip added fresh fuel to the debate.

Mixed Reactions Online

The video drew a wide range of responses on social media, with many finding the irony of the situation hard to ignore:

@naijaeverything wrote:

"Legendary Musician K1 talks about all women being called an OS, and how that shouldn't limit any women!!"

@fikunademii commented:

"Na KWAM1 dey give you motivational speech about OS? What a cliché! 😂😂😂"

@iam_khayy reacted:

"Lenu yin?😂😂😂😂"

@_xo_paiid_ said:

"lol ok…"

@plenty21 wrote:

"Hehehe😂😂😂😂😂"

KWAM 1 sends a warning to bloggers

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji legend KWAM 1 had stirred reactions after calling out bloggers during a live stage performance, where he issued a fierce warning over reports surrounding his paternity controversy.

The musician accused some bloggers of turning people’s private matters into content for public consumption, claiming they profit from personal issues while their own lives are not without flaws.

His remarks sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and social media users sharing mixed opinions. While some supported KWAM 1’s stance against what they described as intrusive reporting, others pushed back, turning the criticism back on the Fuji icon himself.

Source: Legit.ng