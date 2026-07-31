Spain and Morocco reinforced security at the border with the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after about 49,000 migrants crossed by land and sea within 24 hours

At least 19 bodies were recovered from the water following the mass crossing, while Spanish authorities announced plans to return migrants who entered illegally

The border crisis triggered political tensions across Europe, with Italy threatening to suspend the Schengen border-free arrangement with Spain

Spain and Morocco have reinforced security along the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after an unprecedented mass crossing saw about 49,000 migrants enter the territory by land and sea within a single day.

Authorities also confirmed that at least 19 bodies had been recovered from the surrounding waters following the surge, making it one of the deadliest migration incidents recorded along the route.

Migrants crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco during an unprecedented surge that overwhelmed border authorities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why did thousands rush into Ceuta?

Ceuta, together with Melilla, is one of Spain's two autonomous cities in North Africa and shares the European Union's only land border with the African continent. The enclave has long served as a gateway for migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Officials described Thursday's crossing as the largest migration crisis affecting the enclave since at least 2021. The number of arrivals in a single day is believed to be without precedent.

By Friday, Moroccan security forces had deployed water cannon trucks and strengthened border controls around the crossing points. Witnesses also reported clashes between migrants and security personnel, with burnt vehicles seen near the border.

Spanish authorities likewise increased military and police presence around Ceuta while moving to process those who entered the territory.

What happens to migrants now?

The Spanish government said it intends to return those who entered illegally as quickly as possible, although officials noted that deportations must comply with recent court rulings and existing human rights obligations.

Territorial Policy Minister Ángel Víctor Torres said the authorities responded immediately to the crisis and would continue working within the law while managing the influx.

The surge came weeks after Spain's Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted at sea while attempting to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot automatically be returned under the country's special border rejection rules. Officials believe the decision may have influenced the increase in crossing attempts.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez travelled to Ceuta on Friday alongside Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska to assess the situation.

Italy criticises Spain's migration policy

The crisis also sparked political tensions within Europe.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that Italy could consider extraordinary measures, including suspending the Schengen free movement arrangement with Spain, if migration pressures continue.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani argued that Spain's decision to grant citizenship to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants had encouraged illegal migration and human traficking.

Spain rejected the criticism, with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares describing Tajani's comments as "inappropriate". He said Spain expected solidarity from its European partners and announced plans to summon the Italian ambassador over the remarks.

Meanwhile, migrant rights groups urged European governments to improve migration policies and increase humanitarian support, warning that existing facilities in Ceuta were struggling to cope with the unprecedented influx.

Thousands of migrants storm Spain's Ceuta Enclave

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has been hit by a large wave of migrants crossing from Morocco, with local authorities warning that the situation has become a humanitarian and security crisis.

Juan Jesús Vivas, the leader of Ceuta, said the influx had stretched the territory's resources to breaking point and called on the Spanish government to step in.

Source: Legit.ng