Reality star Deeone publicly called out Davido for failing to show up at Soso Soberekon's wedding held over the weekend

Deeone claimed Soso was the first individual to give Davido one million dollars and had played a key role in the singer's success

Deeone described Davido's absence as a sign of arrogance, noting that not even a congratulatory message was sent

Reality star Deeone has come for Afrobeats superstar Davido in a blunt video, slamming him for not attending Soso Soberekon's wedding and for failing to acknowledge the celebration in any way.

In the Instagram video, Deeone expressed deep frustration over what he described as a glaring act of ingratitude. He pointed out that Soso Soberekon had been in the Nigerian entertainment industry even before Davido rose to fame, and had played a significant behind-the-scenes role in shaping the singer's career.

Reactions as Deeone calls out Davido over his absence at Soso Soberekon’s wedding. Photo credit@davido/@deeonetv/@sososberekon

Source: Instagram

"If you know who David is, off camera, off social media, na terrible man being terrible," Deeone said, setting the tone for the rest of his rant.

Deeone lists Soso's contributions to Davido

The reality star went further, alleging that Soso Soberekon was the first individual to hand Davido a cheque of one million dollars or more. He argued that given this level of support, the least Davido could have done was to show up or arrange to be represented at the wedding.

"Nobody, none of your boys represent you, none of your family represents you. You could not even send a message. You could not even tweet say happy married life," he stated

He also contrasted Davido's absence with the presence of other industry figures, including Kcee and Emoney, who all attended the ceremony.

Deeone went on to describe the wedding itself as exceptionally grand, with private jets, elaborate souvenirs and drinks, adding that in his view it surpassed Davido's own wedding in scale and class.

Deeone calls out Davido over his absence at Soso Soberekon’s wedding. Photo credit@deeonetv

Source: Instagram

"Soso shut down. You know that the wedding dey classy? Private jets everywhere,"

He insisted that anyone who was not personally at the event would have had a representative from their circle in attendance.

Deeone questions Davido's character

Beyond the wedding drama, Deeone used the video to make broader claims about Davido's character, suggesting the singer wants his associates to do well but "not more than him."

The former Big Brother Naija housemate also described Soso Soberekon as one of Africa's most influential young figures.

He closed with a congratulatory message to the newlyweds while directing a pointed appeal at Davido to at least send a wish.

Here is the Instagram video where Deeone was speaking about Davido below:

What fans said about Deeone's video

Social media users had strong reactions to the video:

@stargirlvee said:

"No lies, that wedding was the most classy wedding on this internet A 1% of the 1%"

@quail.wilfred wrote:

"People been Dey talk say you no get sense but na today I confirm am"

@iamoseroland reacted:

"This guy! stop nau. Wetin be this."

@obiakorikenna commented:

"Do your own wedding first, make we check if Tinubu will come."

@realabigail4 stated:

"What's make you think davido is a terrible person deeone I no kor watin u dey find from davido hand oo so in your own opinion soso is a good person, how did u conclude that"

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Deeone once bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng