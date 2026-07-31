Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi dropped to her knees before a congregation to appeal for financial support for ailing colleague Ngozi Nwosu

Ngozi Nwosu reportedly needs three surgeries and requires 30 million naira for her treatment

The church where Eucharia made her appeal raised 100,000 naira on the spot, with one commenter noting Abia State Governor Alex Otti had already paid 25 million naira toward her care

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi stunned a congregation when she went down on her knees to make a public plea for donations towards the medical bills of her ailing colleague, Ngozi Nwosu.

In a video posted to on her Instagram page on Thursday, July 30, 2026, Eucharia is seen kneeling before a church gathering, visibly emotional as she urged worshippers to contribute whatever they could, no matter how small, to help save the Nollywood legend.

Reactions trail moment Eucharia Anunobi knelt in church to appeal for donations for ailing Ngozi Nwosu. Photo credit@ngozinwosu/@eucharianaunobi

Source: Instagram

According to Eucharia, Ngozi Nwosu is in critical condition and requires three surgeries, with the total cost of her treatment estimated at N30 million.

She assured everyone present that she would personally collect the donations, tally them, and transfer the funds directly to Ngozi's account, adding that she would post receipts on social media as proof.

"She has added joy to this nation. These are the mothers and the legends of acting," Eucharia said during her appeal. "Whatever God lays in your heart, one naira and nothing is too small."

By the end of the appeal, the congregation had collectively raised 100,000 naira on the spot.

Fans pray for Ngozi Nwosu over ailing health. Photo credit@ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

Eucharia Anunobi appeals for Ngozi Nwosu

Eucharia's heartfelt gesture quickly circulated online, drawing widespread admiration from fans and followers who were moved by her willingness to set aside her own dignity in public to fight for a colleague's survival. Many praised her act as a demonstration of genuine love and practical faith.

Here is the Instagram video of Eucharia Anunobi in church begging for Funds for Ngozi Nwosu below:

What fans said about Eucharia Anunobi's action

@pikki_himself commented:

"Thanks a lot mama Eucharia. also the abia state governor Alex Otti has paid 25m for her treatment at the hospital, just saying though."

@_charlesborn wrote:

"God bless you ma. Honour will never be far from you."

@emekaokoye14 said:

"Thank you so much my Apostle. May God bless you."

@hot_shaty shared:

"My daughter was shocked and she was like mummy she don't have legs 😂😂😂 I said no she went on her knees for her friend ooh God bless you."

@emhiest noted:

"This has gladdened my heart. This is practical Christianity. Faith with good works."

@revdivineokwara added:

"Thank you so much for the awareness great woman of God and the humility to even do this. You took us unaware, however, we will be doing more through you to her ma. Thank you for demonstrating love through your kind heart."

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse

Legit.ng had reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu had opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking of the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng