Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis shared the official video of her surprise bridal shower organised by her bridesmaids ahead of her white wedding

Jarvis and her bridal squad stunned fans in coordinated light blue and white feather-trimmed pyjamas at the pink and blue-decorated event

The shower came days after Jarvis and content creator Peller held their court wedding on July 29, with their white wedding set for August 1

Nigerian TikTok sensation Jarvis, whose full name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, got more than she bargained for when her bridesmaids threw her a stunning surprise bridal shower ahead of her white wedding.

The bride-to-be shared the official video footage on her Instagram page on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Jarvis celebrates with her bridesmaids during a lavish surprise bridal shower before her white wedding. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The clip captured Jarvis visibly overwhelmed, with tears and warm embraces setting the emotional tone early.

The squad moved through dancing, fun games with "Bride to be" props, and a whole lot of laughter, all set against a dreamy backdrop of pink and blue balloons, confetti, and floral arrangements.

Coordinated looks and celebration vibes

What immediately caught fans' attention was the group's matching light blue and white feather-trimmed pyjamas, pulling off a look that was both glamorous and effortlessly relaxed.

The coordinated aesthetic, combined with the evident effort that went into the event's styling, quickly became a talking point across social media.

Commenters were generous with their praise, with many describing the women as "low-key baddies" and highlighting the striking beauty of the Gen Z group.

Others pointed to the visible warmth and genuine friendship on display, with well-wishers sending Jarvis messages wishing her a peaceful home and a beautiful future.

Some followers debated whether the event was truly a surprise, given the polished execution, while the general response remained overwhelmingly positive.

Jarvis captioned the video:

"Tomorrow is my Big Day 😍💃My Asoebi girl are Active💃💃"

The bridal shower marked the final countdown in what has been a series of milestone celebrations for Jarvis and her fiancé, content creator Peller.

The couple completed their traditional rites earlier, which included the bride price payment in Jarvis' hometown in Edo State, before exchanging vows at their court wedding on July 29, with the white wedding scheduled for August 1.

Watch Jarvis's bridal shower video here:

Fans react to Jarvis's bridal shower video

The comments section quickly filled with admiration for both the visuals and the effort behind the event.

Here is what fans had to say:

@Dorren06 wrote:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations Jarvis. This marriage is forever oo"

@DarlchinA commented:

"This is really beautiful wishing her peace home with beautiful kids"

@its_Miguel04 said:

"Genz bridesmaids and Genz wife."

@LooneyMara shared:

"Beauty, elegance, and good vibes all in one video The bridesmaids really showed up!"

@LadyySapphire questioned:

"Suprise as how No be she plan am"

@NwakozorE wrote:

"This is so beautiful. I love how intentional she is about her wedding. She is so loving and sweet. In the end, make sure you have money, because all this wouldn't have been achieved without money"

@AlexanderA21305 added:

"Girls with glasses are low-key baddies"

Jarvis marks the countdown to her white wedding with a glamorous surprise bridal shower celebration. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller reveals lavish honeymoon plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller is planning an elaborate honeymoon across eight countries after his wedding.

He mentioned destinations such as Dubai, the United Kingdom, and Canada during a TikTok live session, drawing comparisons to celebrity couples like Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.

Source: Legit.ng