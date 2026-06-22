Nigerian rapper Skales sparked debate online after declaring that he won't vote in the 2027 presidential election

The singer challenged critics to convince him of any candidate who truly has Nigeria's future at heart

Skales was met with backlash from fans and political commentators, including Peter Obi supporters

Nigerian rapper Skales has stirred online controversy after openly declaring he has no plans to vote in the 2027 presidential election, insisting no candidate has earned his trust.

The conversation kicked off on Sunday, June 21, 2026, when media personality Rufai Oseni (@ruffydfire) posed a question to his followers: "Who will you vote for in the next presidential election?"

Nigerians drag Skales after he says he has no preferred candidate for 2027. Credit: officialasiwajubat, youngskales

Source: Instagram

Skales (@youngskales) did not hesitate with his answer: "To be honest none!!!"

The response quickly drew fire from a user who accused the singer of being part of Nigeria's problems. Rather than back down, Skales doubled down, firing back:

"Why? Because I ain't seen no candidate worth my vote? Convince me about one that really has the interest of Nigeria's future at heart."

The 2027 general elections are shaping up to be a highly contested race. The ruling APC, which produced current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to field him for re-election.

The opposition includes the Labour Party with Peter Obi, who commands a fiercely loyal following known as "Obidients," and the ADC, potentially with Atiku Abubakar as flagbearer.

Skales' stance on the 2027 election

Skales' refusal to express support for any of these candidates, particularly Peter Obi, appears to have struck a nerve with the Obidient movement, whose members are known to be vocal against anyone perceived as sitting on the fence or backing rival parties.

This led some social media users to exhume old tweets from the singer where he publicly condemned past Nigerian presidents, including the late Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, yet nothing on President Tinubu.

In a new post, he added:

"I have seen all the posts targeted at me and I repeat again I do not rep any political party … I live in Nigeria and I am affected by the the Mis leadership just like everyone else! I am not in support of the present leadership nor the candidates for election and I will not settle for lesser evil …no matter how you want to spin it in your heads this is my truth at the end of the day. I don’t support any of them. We deserve better."

Skales' controversial take on the 2027 election sparks reactions. Credit: youngskales

Source: Instagram

Skales faces ridicule over opinion on 2027 election

The reactions were swift, sharp, and in many cases, hilarious. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@shezzzz_weird dug up old tweets of Skales and clapped back:

"Jonathan must go" "Buhari must go" Tinubu — blank. Gettout abeg🤣🤣"

@IsNizy stated:

"Na people wey think say you get sense I dey blame. You want people to convince you about who to vote for as a Nigerian in Nigeria?"

@raphaelchiemez1 added:

"Shut up and support Tinubu with your full chest please. You haven't seen a good candidate if another tribe is on the chair but keeps silent when it's your tribesman."

@outtahighbee said:

"Convince you ke? Why am I just seeing this? gtfoh bro! You lost me at convince you."

@Sir_Adeeyy noted:

"I should convince you to use your brain in big 2026… Una too funny, walahi🤣 I agree with that guy, nah Lamine Yamal I blame🤡🤡"

See Skales' thread below:

Skales gives testimony following encounter with footballer

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Skales gave testimony at Harvester International Christian Centre, revealing how a viral dance video by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal transformed his music career.

After facing ridicule and challenges, Skales attributed his breakthrough to a year of intense fasting and prayer, declaring that his heartfelt dedication led to a remarkable turnaround.

Source: Legit.ng