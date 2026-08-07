The Canadian government has published sample questions from the official citizenship test, giving applicants a preview of what to expect

The test covers Canada's history, government structure, rights and responsibilities, and the role of key national symbols

Applicants are expected to study the Discover Canada guide, which contains all the answers to questions on the official test

The Canadian government has shared a set of sample questions from its official citizenship test, offering foreigners pursuing Canadian citizenship a clearer picture of what they will face during the assessment process.

The questions form part of the *Discover Canada* study guide, which all citizenship applicants are expected to read before sitting the test. The guide covers a broad range of topics, and every question on the actual test draws directly from its contents.

Canada shares some questions foreigners would be asked during the citizenship interview. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Canada citizenship test covers

The sample questions test knowledge across several areas of Canadian civic life. One question asks applicants to identify three responsibilities of citizenship, with the correct answer being obeying the law, taking responsibility for oneself and one's family, and serving on a jury.

Another question focuses on the significance of the Remembrance Day poppy, asking applicants to select the correct meaning from four options. The right answer identifies the poppy as a symbol used to remember the sacrifice of Canadians who have served or died in wars up to the present day.

A third sample question addresses how Members of Parliament are chosen, with the correct answer being that they are elected by voters in their local constituency, also known as a riding.

Beyond the multiple-choice format, the guide also lists open-ended study questions that applicants should be able to answer. These include identifying key documents that contain Canadian rights and freedoms, explaining the concept of responsible government, describing the three branches of government, and naming the founding peoples of Canada.

Preparing for Canadian citizenship

The full list of study questions spans Canadian history, symbols, geography, and the structure of the country's political system. Applicants are asked to reflect on topics such as what Confederation means, the significance of the Canadian Pacific Railway, and the role of the courts.

Questions about daily civic life are also included, covering areas such as who is entitled to vote in federal elections, whether Canadians are obliged to disclose how they voted, and whether citizens are allowed to question police about their conduct.

The government makes clear that all answers can be found within the *Discover Canada* guide, and that preparing thoroughly using the study questions is one of the most effective ways to pass the citizenship test.

What the US citizenship exam questions covers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services published details of what applicants could expect during the naturalisation interview.

The process covered two major test components that every applicant must pass before becoming an American citizen.

Source: Legit.ng