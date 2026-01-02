A video of singer Skales sharing a testimony about his music career in 2025 has surfaced online

In the clip, he spoke about how a dance video by Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal changed his career after a period of ridicule

He also shared what he did before the change happened and how it has affected his career

Nigerian rapper Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, has been spotted at Harvester Internal Christian Centre where he shared a testimony of what God did to his life and his music career.

The music star who welcomed his first child a few years ago was heard saying that he fasted more than he has ever done before in 2025 because of his career.

According to him, he was ridiculed because everything looked funny in his music career. He added that he wrote down seven prayer requests and his team also and plans, but God showed up for him.

Skales shares impact of Lamine Yamal on his career

In his video, the Shake Body crooner stated that Barcelona right wing player, Lamine Yamal placed and was dancing to his hit song, Shake Body.

He noted that the video of the footballer dancing went viral, doors opened for him, and he saw himself editing an Adidas advert as the song was featured in it

Fans react to Skales' testimony

Reacting, fans of the music star joined him in celebrating his feat, they noted that there is nothing that God cannot do.

Someone emphasised that the singer and his team had planned, then he prayed and fasted before God showed up for him. The person added that Skales didn't just pray, he and his team put in the work and were not just praying for a change.

In his words:

"I fasted this year more than I have ever done in my life. I have been ridiculed because my career looked funny. All it took was just a simple dance video that went viral. My team and I had other plans, but God used a boy in Barcelona to change everything. I wrote down seven prayers, and all of them were answered in one day."

Fans react to Skales' video

Netizens reacted after watching the video of the music star. Here are comments below:

@favy_i_ commented:

"When God wants to show you mercy, e go be like say you bribe God."

@wandmaydress shared:

"Glory be to his holy name, He's God forever."

@obizzo_wizzo said:

"God over everything."

@dimaluxuryh wrote:

"See how he fasted, prayed and still had a plan? I.e strategies on how to achieve them? One person now go go do all this things without any plans. See, God is good but he won’t multiply 0 if 0 is what you bring to the table."

@motundefash reacted:

"God will surely come through for my music ministry this year like never before in Jesus Christ name. Amen."

