A Nigerian woman has shared how a six-month online romance on Tinder led her to travel to India with hopes of marriage

The man who had courted her daily with morning messages and wedding promises turned cold the moment he picked her up from the airport

She was locked inside a sealed room in an isolated house, where she was held captive and beaten before narrowly escaping

A Nigerian woman has opened up about the harrowing ordeal she endured after a man she met on Tinder lured her from Nigeria to India under the pretense of marriage, only to imprison her in an isolated house for two months.

The woman, who goes by @multiple.mama001 on TikTok, said the relationship began as a source of genuine hope following a long stretch of loneliness.

A Nigerian lady escapes for her life after her Tinder love forced her in confinement. Photo credit: @multiple.mama001/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares tragic Tinder love story

The man, who was Indian, spent six months building her trust through daily phone calls, affectionate messages, and consistent talk of a future together in India.

Before she could travel, he asked her to bring between 300,000 and 600,000 naira as proof of commitment, framing it as a safeguard for himself. She scraped together the money, completed her travel documents, and boarded a flight to India, believing she was headed toward a new life.

The moment he collected her from the airport, the warmth she had known over six months was gone. He drove her to a location she could not identify, far from any familiar landmark, to a house that was unnervingly quiet. She was placed in a room with sealed windows and a padlocked door and told she was not permitted to go outside.

She would later piece together that the man was already married. Food was delivered to her daily by a security guard, the only person she saw regularly. Her captor would occasionally arrive with other men who would stand before her, speaking in Hindi, laughing quietly while looking her over. He beat her, hurled abuse at her, and told her she was being held as "compensation" for losses he claimed Nigerian fraudsters had caused him in the past.

Nigerian lady escapes from Tinder lover

After two months of captivity, the security guard who delivered her meals arrived as usual, but on that particular day left the door slightly open. The two exchanged a look that required no words.

She waited for silence to settle over the house, then pushed the door open and ran. She had no shoes, no bag, and no clear direction, but she kept moving until she eventually found a road and reached safety.

She said:

"I thought I had finally found love. After so many disappointments, I went on Tinder not because I was foolish, but because I was tired of being alone. That was where I met him — an Indian man who spoke so gently, so patiently. For six months, he called me every day. Morning messages. Night prayers. Promises of marriage. Promises of a new life in India. He made me feel chosen."

"Then one day, his tone changed. He asked me how much money I had. I told him the truth — nothing. He said he would 'support' me but that I should bring 300,000 to 600,000 naira to prove I was serious. He said he couldn’t risk spending all his money on someone who might not come. I believed him. I struggled. I gathered the money. I did my papers."

"Three months later, I landed in India with hope in my chest."

"But from the moment he picked me up from the airport, something felt wrong. His smile was forced. His eyes were cold. He took me to a place far away — I didn’t even know the state. The house was isolated. Quiet. Too quiet."

"That was when my nightmare began."

"He was married."

"I never saw his wife clearly, but I heard movements. Doors closing. Whispering. Instead of introducing me as his fiancée, he locked me inside a room. The windows were sealed. The door had a heavy padlock outside. I was not allowed outside. Not even to breathe fresh air."

"Food was brought to me by a security man. That was the only face I saw daily."

"Sometimes he would come with two or three men. They would stand in front of me speaking Hindi, laughing in low voices while staring at me like I was not human. I didn’t understand their language, but I understood fear. My heart would pound so loudly I thought it would explode."

"He beat me."

"Every small thing angered him. He said Nigerians had scammed him before. He said he was holding me as 'compensation.' He called me names. He treated me like I was not a woman, not even a human being — just something he owned."

"Two months felt like two years."

"Every night I slept wondering if that would be my last night alive. I would pray silently, asking God not to let me die in a strange country where nobody knew me."

"Then one day, a miracle happened."

"The security man who always brought my food came as usual. But that day, he left the door slightly unlocked. Our eyes met. He didn’t speak, but I understood. My hands were shaking. My heart was racing."

"I waited."

"When I heard silence, I pushed the door gently. It opened."

"I didn’t pack anything. I didn’t look back. I ran barefoot. I don’t even remember how I found the road. I don’t remember how I reached help. I only remember running — running like death was behind me."

"Because it was."

"I escaped by the grace of God."

"If that door had not been left open that day, I don’t know if I would be alive to tell this story. That man did not love me. He hunted me. He lured me with marriage and trapped me like an animal."

"Sometimes at night, I still hear the sound of that padlock closing."

"And I remember how close I came to disappearing forever."

See the post where she shared her ordeal on TikTok below:

Lady finds love on Facebook, posts gifts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has excitedly flaunted her husband, whom she met on Facebook, and the loads of gifts he got her.

She encouraged other women to always check their DMs on the social media platforms so they wouldn't miss out on potential life partners.

Source: Legit.ng