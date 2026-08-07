Awilo Longomba Speaks About Psquare Family Feud, Shares Powerful Message
- Awilo Longomba shared throwback moments with Paul and Peter Okoye, calling their ongoing rift 'sad and heartbreaking'
- The Congolese star publicly appealed to the Psquare twins to forgive each other and move forward together
- Awilo and Psquare previously collaborated on the hit track 'Enemy Solo', released around 2014/2015
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Veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba has broken his silence on the lingering family conflict between the Psquare twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, urging them to reconcile and put their differences behind them.
The Francophone music legend shared a series of throwback photographs and fun moments captured alongside the twin brothers in Lagos, Nigeria.
Rather than keep his thoughts private, Awilo used the post as a platform to speak directly to the duo and their wider circle about the emotional toll their fallout has taken on fans and loved ones alike.
In his caption, Awilo addressed both brothers and their manager Jude Okoye, tagging all three in his message. He wrote:
"Family is about love ❤️ P'us it's the same blood 🩸 @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare @judeengees Despite the painful rifts… My concern and my dream and that of many others is to see them reunited, forgiving each other, and moving forward together once again.🫶 Because what is happening is too sad and heartbreaking 😰 God bless 🙏🏿."
Awilo and Psquare's Shared History
The post carries extra weight given the trio's personal and professional bond. Awilo Longomba, Paul Okoye, and Peter Okoye worked together on the hit song "Enemy Solo", released around 2014 to 2015.
The track came with a widely circulated music video shot in Lagos and became one of the more memorable Afrobeats-meets-soukous collaborations of that era.
See Awilo Longomba's Instagram post addressing Peter and Paul:
Little boy's amazing awilo dance
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a boy attempting the Awilo dance caught attention on Instagram.
The video received thousands of views and comments from social media users who were moved by the boy's awesome dance.
The boy's Awilo dance was not only a viral sensation but also a cultural expression that showcased the beauty and diversity of African music and dance.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.