Awilo Longomba shared throwback moments with Paul and Peter Okoye, calling their ongoing rift 'sad and heartbreaking'

The Congolese star publicly appealed to the Psquare twins to forgive each other and move forward together

Awilo and Psquare previously collaborated on the hit track 'Enemy Solo', released around 2014/2015

Veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba has broken his silence on the lingering family conflict between the Psquare twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, urging them to reconcile and put their differences behind them.

The Francophone music legend shared a series of throwback photographs and fun moments captured alongside the twin brothers in Lagos, Nigeria.

Awilo Longomba addresses Psquare family feud with a powerful message. Credit: @psqaureworld, @awilolongomba

Source: Instagram

Rather than keep his thoughts private, Awilo used the post as a platform to speak directly to the duo and their wider circle about the emotional toll their fallout has taken on fans and loved ones alike.

In his caption, Awilo addressed both brothers and their manager Jude Okoye, tagging all three in his message. He wrote:

"Family is about love ❤️ P'us it's the same blood 🩸 @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare @judeengees Despite the painful rifts… My concern and my dream and that of many others is to see them reunited, forgiving each other, and moving forward together once again.🫶 Because what is happening is too sad and heartbreaking 😰 God bless 🙏🏿."

Awilo and Psquare's Shared History

The post carries extra weight given the trio's personal and professional bond. Awilo Longomba, Paul Okoye, and Peter Okoye worked together on the hit song "Enemy Solo", released around 2014 to 2015.

Awilo Longomba finally speaks on Psquare brothers’ ongoing family crisis. Credit: @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

The track came with a widely circulated music video shot in Lagos and became one of the more memorable Afrobeats-meets-soukous collaborations of that era.

See Awilo Longomba's Instagram post addressing Peter and Paul:

Little boy's amazing awilo dance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a boy attempting the Awilo dance caught attention on Instagram.

The video received thousands of views and comments from social media users who were moved by the boy's awesome dance.

The boy's Awilo dance was not only a viral sensation but also a cultural expression that showcased the beauty and diversity of African music and dance.

Source: Legit.ng