Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, but deadly strikes in Lebanon continue to be reported

The deal is seen as an early test of the US-Iran agreement, which demands an immediate end to military operations

Tensions remain high as both sides trade accusations, while President Trump’s strained ties with Prime Minister Netanyahu add further pressure

Israel and the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, a senior US official confirmed to the BBC.

The deal was intended to halt escalating violence in Lebanon and support the broader US-Iran agreement, which calls for an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement faces immediate test as strikes continue in Lebanon. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Strikes continue despite ceasefire

According to BBC, despite the ceasefire taking effect at 16:00 local time (14:00 BST), local emergency services report that strikes have continued in Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry stated that Israeli strikes since midnight have killed at least 47 people. Israel, meanwhile, reported that four of its soldiers were killed in an overnight attack by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

US-Iran deal under pressure

The ceasefire is seen as an early test of the US-Iran deal signed earlier this week. The agreement requires all parties to stop military operations immediately. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any breach of commitments "will be attributed to the US," raising concerns about the deal’s stability.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes were in response to repeated violations by Hezbollah. The IDF vowed to "continue to remove immediate threats" and "respond to Hezbollah's violations," signalling that tensions remain high despite the ceasefire.

Trump and Netanyahu’s strained relations

In recent days, relations between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have appeared strained. Trump expressed frustration, saying: "You don't have to knock down a building every time someone walks into it that's from Hezbollah." Analysts suggest Trump is keen to protect the Iran deal, while Netanyahu faces pressure to balance US demands with domestic expectations.

The deadly escalation in southern Lebanon highlights the fragile nature of the ceasefire. With dozens killed and continued strikes reported, the situation underscores the challenges of enforcing peace in a region marked by deep divisions and external pressures.

14 major terms of US-Iran fresh agreement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US and Iran have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said on Wednesday, June 17, that the agreement had already come into effect.

The deal stipulates that Iran will never seek to acquire a nuclear weapon and also provides for a $300 billion fund for the country’s reconstruction and economic development, although the US is not obligated to contribute. It comes four months after the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Per the BBC, the Donald Trump administration has described the agreement as “performance-based,” meaning Iran would only benefit if it complies with its commitments.

Source: Legit.ng