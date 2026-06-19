Yemi Alade has paid a glowing tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing one of her music videos featuring him on her Instagram page

The actor was laid to rest during a ceremony held in Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18, 2026

Many fans were moved to tears after watching the video, with several offering prayers for the repose of his soul and strength for his family during this difficult time

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade moved many to tears after sharing a scene from one of her music videos in which Alexx Ekubo made an appearance, as she paid a glowing tribute to him.

The actor was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, with several videos emerging from the ceremony showing family members, including his sister, as well as close friends, overcome with emotion.

Reactions as Yemi Alade honours Alexx Ekubo with moving tribute, shares sacrifice he made for her. Photo credit@alexxekubio/@yemialade

Source: Instagram

In her post, Alade stated that Ekubo was the one who first took her to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards many years ago. She added that he took her as his plus one and supported her early in her career.

She further revealed that Ekubo also stood by her and featured in some of her music videos.

She shared scenes from one of the videos in which he appeared, showing him working on a machine, noting that he was fully present and engaged during the shoot.

Friends continue honouring Alexx Ekubo after demise. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade showers prayers on Alexx Ekubo

Praying for the repose of the actor's soul, Yemi Alade also asked God to comfort his family and help them bear the loss.

Fans joined the singer in offering prayers, with many expressing surprise that Alexx Ekubo had appeared in more than one of her music videos. Some also shared emotional reactions, saying they now fully appreciate his contributions and recalling the impact of her song “Johnny.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Yemi Alade's video

Many were moved to tears as they shared emotional reactions to the post made by the singer. Here are comments below:

@sawiiiteee_ reacted:

"So he was not only in Jonny. Chai, Alex was an angel. This is the song that made me love Alex ahh."

@uwapurit stated:

"Johnny was the song/video that actually bought him to limelight, if im not mistaken, most of us knew him from that song. Rip."

@debbiecookscuisine said:

"But how was he able to relate with everybody? Who is he?"

@iam_blacknelly shared:

"Omo he is literally every where I love this."

@jewelswhrt reacted:

"He literally showed up for everyone he knew."

@reall_princess_candy commented:

"Ooh our dear Johnny we are now looking for you for real."

@gracious_matchmakingfoundation reacted:

"I'm sorry I want to ask a very silly question in this sensitive time... what could be the cause of cancer in the life of this young healthy looking man who can afford to buy anything he wants? Life is absurd."

E-Money dragged over outfit to funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how E-Money attended the funeral of his late friend, Alexx Ekubo, had surfaced online.

In the clip, the businessman was seen arriving at the venue of the ceremony alongside his elder brother and his wife. Many questioned his choice of outfit and suggested that certain styles are more appropriate for burial.

Source: Legit.ng