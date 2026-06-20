The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Ekiti State governorship election, Dare Bejide, has been defeated at his polling unit by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the election.

Reports of violence and attempted vote-buying occurred at Unit 4, Ward 2, Ekiti Southwest local government, Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

APC defeats ADC candidate at his polling unit Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

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However, security operatives’ quick intervention averted the situation, as reported. The Police, through the Commissioner in charge of the election, CP Abayomi Shogunle, who visited the Unit, waved off the report, stating the process was ongoing without a hitch. He downplayed the minor skirmishes, describing them as typical for a high-stakes election.

The Nation reported that early reports from the unit showed the APC with 140 votes and the ADC with 37. The AAC had two votes, the PDP one, and both APGA and ADP recorded one vote each.

3 major political parties in Ekiti election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC will be contesting against the 15 other political parties and candidates, including the ADC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Ekiti governorship election is expected to have a turnout of 1,059,360 residents, who are registered voters in the state. The registered voters were said to have increased by 66,000, compared to the number of registered voters in the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The APC has federal and state might as well as state architecture to win the election ahead of the opposition in the state. All the State House of Assembly members and federal lawmakers are members of the APC. This made the ruling APC the dominant political party in the state.

Also, the PDP might come after the ADC in the election. Though the ADC became a party to re-establish contact following its adoption as the coalition movement's party. The movement was led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who also served as the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng