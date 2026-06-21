The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the Ekiti governorship election in the Oye Local Government Area of the state, the local government of the immediate past governor, Kayode Fayemi.

According to the electoral commission, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) polled18,975 votes, ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that came second with 2,891 votes, while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 998 to take third position.

INEC announces the results of Oye, the LG of ex-Gov Kayode Fayemi, in the Ekiti governorship election Photo Credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

Fayemi has recently been rumoured to have dumped the APC for the ADC, a development he has neither denied nor confirmed. He has recently made a subtle criticism of President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led federal government.

3 major political parties in Ekiti election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be contesting against the 15 other political parties and candidates, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Ekiti governorship election is expected to have a turnout of 1,059,360 residents, who are registered voters in the state. The registered voters were said to have increased by 66,000, compared to the number of registered voters in the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The APC has federal and state might as well as state architecture to win the election ahead of the opposition in the state. All the State House of Assembly members and federal lawmakers are members of the APC. This made the ruling APC the dominant political party in the state.

Also, the PDP might come after the ADC in the election. Though the ADC became a party to re-establish contact following its adoption as the coalition movement's party. The movement was led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who also served as the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng