A video has captured what singer Eedris Abdulkareem was doing with the Edo State governor in the state

A few days ago, the governor took drastic action against the event centre that invited Abdulkareem after he criticised the APC-led president

The recording stirred reactions among fans, who questioned the sincerity of activism in the country

Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem has been sighted with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in the state.

A few days ago, the music star, who is known for criticising bad governance, was invited to Edo State to perform.

Reactions as Eedris Abdulkareem joins Governor Okpebholo to inspect projects in Edo days after criticising Tinubu. Photo credit@eedrisabdukareem/@edogovernor

Source: Instagram

He had earlier criticised the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the affairs of the country.

Governor Okpebholo, who also belongs to the same party as the president, reportedly shut down the event centre because of Abdulkareem’s actions while performing.

In a video making the rounds, the singer was seen with the governor inspecting a road project in part of the state.

While they walked, a man was heard praising the governor and his party for the ongoing projects in the state.

Eedris Abdulkareem's fans ask questions over his viral video with Governor Okpebholo. Photo crediteedrisabdukareem

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Eedris Abdulkareem, governor’s video

Reacting, fans of the music star questioned whether he had been compromised, saying they did not expect him to be seen with the governor.

They added that they no longer trust activists, claiming some may have been influenced to remain silent.

Others criticised the governor, asking why attention is always placed on road projects instead of other infrastructure that would better benefit residents.

Recall that Eedris Abdulkareem has been very vocal about the state of the nation. He released a song a few months ago, but it was reportedly banned on most stations after he criticised the government in power.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Eedris Abdulkareem with the state governor. Here are some comments below:

@ritaberry_desserts commented:

"Anything the government can do to bring people to their side for their selfish gain."

@eddyjoniel12 reacted:

"It’s shameful and so pathetic to see that the politicians are still campaigning with roads and water… what happened to infrastructure, industries and good hospitals and Educational system. Shame."

@abuja.kids_fashionistng said:

"Abeg who dey do the voice over?"

@preciousedemu shared:

"When Oshomole walks the street, people clap and follow...now everyone just put hand for waist...because nah film act one scene two pr dem dey do."

@ccnashy wrote:

"Today is Monday and the governors name is Monday. Chai 9ja my country..They suppose knock that commentator head."

@thereal_orchman wrote:

"Activism for Nigeria na for survival once them chook something for your pocket activism don end. This is why I respect Sowore till tomorrow."

Eedris Abdulkareem replies FG

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem was not quiet after his diss track was banned.

He shared his grievance over the issue and criticised their move. Eedris asked questions and shared his next line of action.

Fans also supported him and cheered him in the comment section of the post. They also shared their reaction to what the government did to him.

Source: Legit.ng