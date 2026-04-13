Pastor Adeboye Recounts God's Surprising Response After Requesting a House Years Ago
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared what God promised him after he made a personal request for a house years ago
- The RCCG general overseer revealed that the place God later gave him now offers 24-hour electricity, a constant water supply, and safe streets where residents walk freely at night
- Many Nigerians have reacted to Pastor Adeboye's testimony, with some questioning why he does not share the infrastructure knowledge with politicians
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Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has shared how a simple prayer for a house many years ago turned into the birth of Redemption City, a thriving community along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.
Daddy G. O. explained that instead of granting him a single residence, God promised him an entire city, which today stands as a peaceful and secure place.
The clergyman recalled that when he first told his people about God’s response, they laughed at the idea.
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According to him, those same people now live in houses within the city, enjoying the benefits of its infrastructure.
“Years ago, when I said, ‘Father, please build me a house,’ he said, ‘Don’t ask for a house. I’ve decided to build you a city.’ When I told my people, they laughed. They are not laughing anymore now because they have their own houses in that city.”
Pastor Adeboye went further to describe the uniqueness of Redemption City, explaining that it is a place where water never runs dry, electricity is available round the clock, and residents can walk at night without fear because everyone they encounter is also praying.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's testimony
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@ReformerOluseun said:
"A city where water never goes off and there's light 24/7. A city where you can still walk about in the night safely with all the news going on. But you keep praying to God to touch the heart of our politicians to enjoy a country with these basic amenities instead of sharing the knowledge with the politicians as they are close to you."
@twee_twei commented:
"When you're walking around in the midnight in camp, there is this confidence you feel that the Holy Spirits are with you."
@tommy4chelsea wrote:
"This explains why he doesn't really care what happens in other parts of the country anymore."
@Slatt_el reacted:
"And how many of baba church members can even afford a place in this city!!"
@idneroboy03 said:
"A city that an average RCCG member cant live in, cant get education, but they all contributed to building up the city. A city that was built by the poor Nigerians but you cant speak up for them when the APC government try oppressing them. A selfish man you are."
Adeboye's recent church visit sparks debate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Pastor Adeboye at a thanksgiving service in Ogun state stirred reactions online.
The clip showed him walking to the pulpit with support from his son, Leke Adeboye, at Abraham Tabernacle in Sagamu during the April 6, 2026, event.
The moment that drew attention was when he appeared to bow slightly, which many linked to honouring the church’s tradition, while he later described Otunba Gbenga Daniel as an exceptional politician.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.