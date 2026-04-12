A video shows the late actor Odira Nwobu being taken to his uncompleted building before he was laid to rest

The movie star, who died in South Africa last year, was buried over the weekend, and a video of his burial ceremony surfaced online

Many were moved to tears after seeing the clip of his uncompleted building, and dragged those allegedly involved in his demise

More videos of the late actor Odira Nwobu have surfaced online as he was laid to rest in Awka over the weekend.

The actor reportedly passed away in South Africa last year, and he was in his hometown, Awka, Anambra State.

Reactions as video of Odira Nwobu's uncompleted building trends. Photo credit@odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

In another clip making the rounds, his uncompleted building was shown, and the body of the late actor was taken to the site.

According to reports, the movie star started the building but did not live to complete it, as fans continue to mourn his passing.

Fans react to Odira Nwobu’s building

Reacting, fans of the movie star were moved to tears by the emotional video. Some claimed that “wicked people” may have taken his life because of the building.

Fans continue to mourn Odira Nwobuas video of ctor’s uncompleted building trends. Photo credit@odirasnwodu

Source: Instagram

Others alleged that he may not have properly fortified himself spiritually before embarking on such a major project. A few also added that some buildings require spiritual fortification before construction, especially story buildings.

They all prayed for the repose of his soul as his body was placed in front of the building.

Controversies over Odira Nwobu’s passing

Recall that after his passing, different videos emerged suggesting what may have led to his tragic demise.

An autopsy was conducted in South Africa, and the result reportedly contradicted earlier claims about his passing.

It was first stated that he died as a result of high blood pressure. However, the autopsy later suggested that the Nollywood actor may have been poisoned.

Fans and well-wishers dragged his friends who were with him in South Africa before his death and called for a full investigation to identify those responsible.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail video of Nwobu's uncompleted building

Nigerians reacted after seeing the video of late Odira Nwobu's uncompleted building. Here are some comments below

@its_katchy wrote:

"You need to be spiritually fortified before embarking on building upstairs in some villages."

@kennethcole_ij reacted:

"So whoever poisoned this guy could not be fished out. May his soul rest in peace. Wicked world."

@juliusehizuenlen commented:

"No one is promised tomorrow. May his soul rest in peace. Dis is heartbreaking."

@ancestor.tyga wrote:

"God, may I not labor in vain and may we not work and didn’t eat our labor."

@official_olami_sunnex shared:

"Omoh so it’s true chai."

@sweetbahdgurl_ shared:

"Y the cameraman zoom camera for untouchable face?"

Content creator blames Odira Nwobu's friends

Legit.ng had reported that a content creator who was also in South Africa when Odira Nwobu passed had entered what contributed to the untimely demise.

The actor passed away in South Africa, and his demise was confirmed by his director in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

The content creator, who spoke about Odira's death, shared videos as evidence, shifting the blame.

Source: Legit.ng