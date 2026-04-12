Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has shared his take on Davido at an event, as a video surfaces online

In the recording, the governor described Davido as one of the greatest artists and spoke about his growth

His comments have generated mixed reactions from fans, who had different things to say about the singer and his rivals

A video has captured the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, speaking glowingly about Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, at an event.

In the recording, the governor described Davido as one of the greatest singers and also referred to him as a son.

Reactions as Alex Otti speaks about Davido at event. Photo credit@davido/@alexotti

Source: Instagram

According to him, the music star’s father was not pleased when he released his first album, but he stayed consistent and later proved him wrong with his success and influence in the music industry.

The governor added that everyone has a talent, but it requires hard work, education, and discipline to develop it.

Alex Otti shares more about Davido

Speaking further, the governor noted that people should not focus only on personal interests but should continue working hard to improve themselves.

His comments sparked mixed reactions among fans of the music star, with many praising him while others made comparisons with Davido’s colleagues.

Davido's fans praise over Alex Otti's video. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Some users claimed Davido was no longer a GOAT, saying the title now belongs to Wizkid, while others described him as a “lion.” A few others referred to Davido as a great singer, while calling rival fans “keypad warriors.”

Wizkid FC reacts to Alex Otti's comments

Reacting, some fans believed to be Wizkid FC criticised both the music star and the governor over the comments, urging people close to him to check on him.

Recall that Governor Alex Otti is not the only governor Davido shares a cordial relationship with. A few months ago, the singer was seen with Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

Their interaction in the video warmed the hearts of many social media users, who praised Davido for his respectful nature.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Alex Otti's comments about Davido

Nigerians reacted after hearing what the governor said about Davido publicly. Here are some comments below

@princypet reacted:

"Chaii my governor loves Davido too. We good people we love and know good people .'

@pita_kwa commented:

"When greatness speaks,you keypad warrior angry bird fans listen because 001 is One of the greatest,no debate."

@soniachiamaka99 shared:

'We don leave G.O.A.T For Wizkid O.B.O Na lion."

@commanderr_tom wrote:

"30BG just dey receive joy left and right since last week."

@mkizzy_ayo411 shared:

"Keyboard worriors on a straight line."

@mrbeejay30bg said:

"Davido is loved by men not boys, nobody comes close."

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album, and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

Source: Legit.ng