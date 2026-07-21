Chioma, ex-wife of Comedian Princewill, alleged in an emotional video that the comedian physically assaulted her multiple times during their marriage

She claimed the beatings continued even after her caesarean section, despite doctors' warning Princewill about her enlarged liver and compressed uterus

Chioma also alleged that after leaving him, Princewill tracked her down and assaulted her 18-year-old cousin, while his sister continued to threaten her

Comedian Princewill's ex-wife, Chioma, has broken her silence in an emotional Instagram video, alleging that the popular comedian physically assaulted her repeatedly throughout their marriage and even after their separation.

Chioma said the first incident of violence occurred in 2021, following which she fled the family home.

Reactions trail comedian Princewill’s ex-wife's video as she calls him out, alleges domestic violence. Photo credit@ceochioma/@comedianprincewill

Source: Instagram

Family members reportedly stepped in and persuaded her to return to him. However, she alleged that the abuse resumed after she delivered their second child via caesarean section, and that Princewill continued to beat her despite doctors explicitly warning him that the procedure had left her with an enlarged liver and a compressed uterus.

She also confirmed that her father formally returned the bride price after Princewill filed for divorce. Responding to any suggestions of infidelity, Chioma maintained she never cheated during their marriage, arguing that if she had, Princewill would have cited it as his grounds for divorce.

Assault reported to domestic violence unit

Comedian Princewill’s ex-wife shares health challenge after domestic violence. Photo credit@ceochioma

Source: Instagram

According to Chioma, the violence at their marital home drew the attention of neighbours, who reported the matter to the police. The case was subsequently referred to the domestic violence unit.

She further alleged that even after their separation, Princewill continued to target her. At the time, she was living with her 18-year-old cousin, and she claimed the comedian visited her home and assaulted the young girl as well.

Chioma said she attempted to deter him by recording the incident on her phone, but he continued regardless. She also stated that Princewill's sister had been sending threats her way.

In a chilling message to her followers, Chioma said that should anything happen to her, they should hold Princewill responsible.

Here is the Instagram video of Chaioma sharing her alleged ordeal below:

Reactions to Chioma's claims

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users below:

@christianchibuikeekpere wrote:

"Madam rest the country is on fire"

@imachi6634 reacted:

"Short men and anger issue 56"

@goodness_of_fct commented:

"We no go hear word for married ppl hand this year. Leave to live"

@kego28 said:

"What is wrong with these men?"

@jide.diamond2 wrote:

"Madam sue him to court social media is not court of law"

@oceanbra9 shared:

"Omo, men like us who don't beat women, abuse women, or shout at women. We don't use foul language with the women and we always respect them. I think we are rare, and we are the best in the human race."

@kiel_pamela5 commented:

"Oh, girl or lady! Do you really need all these social media validations and wahala?"

Odogwu Asaba's staff shares ordeal

Legit.ng had reported that allegations against Odogwu Asaba had continued to generate widespread reactions online, with more people coming forward to share their experiences and opinions.

Among them is a woman identified as Queen, also known as Omojo, who said she previously worked as a salesgirl under the filmmaker before leaving the job in April.

Speaking about the controversy, Queen claimed she was not surprised by the allegations, saying they were consistent with what she knew about his character.

Source: Legit.ng