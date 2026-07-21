Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James opened up about her mother's deeply personal decision following the death of her father

The designer revealed her mother rejected her pastor's suggestion to remarry, choosing instead to focus entirely on raising her children

Veekee James credited her mother's discipline and tireless hustle in Ajegunle for the values that built her career today

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has spoken in a recent podcast interview, sharing how her mother's quiet sacrifices after losing her husband became the foundation of who she is today.

The popular designer, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Femi Atere, recalled that after her father passed away, a senior pastor at their church asked her mother whether she planned to remarry.

Veekee James credits her mother's sacrifices and resilience for the woman she has become today. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James said her mother's answer was immediate and firm: that she would not, saying she had chosen to dedicate her life entirely to raising her children.

Veekee James recounts mother's hustle in Ajegunle

What struck Veekee James most deeply was not just the words her mother spoke, but the life she actually lived.

According to the fashion entrepreneur, her mother threw herself into work in their Ajegunle neighbourhood, taking on tailoring jobs across multiple shops and becoming a familiar face in the community.

Veekee James said her mother made clothes for countless people in the area and ensured her three children never went without.

It was through this hands-on hustle that Veekee herself picked up the basics of tailoring, a skill that would eventually grow into the thriving fashion brand she runs today.

Beyond the craft, she said her mother's personal choices spoke louder than any lecture ever could.

"Trust me too, until today — why is it that I never see my mom with any man? Like, not one man. I've never seen my mom like dating any man before," she said during the interview. "Since I was born, since I lost my dad until today, my mom has never slept out of the house except when she's going for a vigil in church."

Veekee James reflects on her mother's sacrifices and the lessons that continue to guide her life and career. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

A living example that kept Veekee grounded

Veekee James explained that her mother's lifestyle became a personal compass during moments of temptation.

She admitted that whenever she felt like going against the values she was raised with, the image of her mother raising three children alone without seeking male support pulled her back.

"I remember my mom. So I learned a lot from her," she said, noting that her mother's resilience and discipline continue to shape her journey as a woman and now a mother herself.

Watch Veekee James speak about her mother's sacrifice that changed her life and made her the woman she became below:

Veekee James questions huge fan's financial request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James expressed shock after a stranger asked her for N2 million to cover school fees.

She shared the request online, questioning what lifestyle she had portrayed to make someone boldly demand such a huge sum.

Veekee James, who said she is used to smaller requests, said this was the highest she had ever received and challenged the sender about the kind of school they attended.

Source: Legit.ng