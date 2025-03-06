Davido has penned an appreciation note to his father as he marked his birthday in a post on his Instagram story

He called him an angel and thanked him for all he has done for him all over the years in his post

Fans were excited after seeing the vow he made to his father as some of them also thanked the elderly man

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has gushed over his father as he marked his birthday.

The music star, who was criticised for his music, shared a post on his Instagram story.

According to him, his father was an angel in human form. He affirmed his love for his father and thanked him for all he has been doing.

The Awuke crooner also wished his father a happy birthday in his post.

Davido makes vow to father

Also in the short note that Davido wrote to his father, he promised to make him proud always. He shared pictures of some cakes as he ended his post.

This is not the first time that Davido would be speaking glowingly about his father.

He once granted an interview and said that his father was a very humble man. He pointed out that people would not know he was the one whenever he was just walking along the road.

Davido also shared some details about his family that people don't know.

A few months ago, when Davido's father unveiled a power plant, the singer also spoke about it and appreciated his father.

Singer Davido also shared a video of the multi-billion naira project, and many of his fans were wowed and marvelled at how rich his family his.

Fans celebrate Davido's father

Fans of the music star were also happy about the development that they also shared their feeling about the post.

A man stated that Davido loves his uncle, who is a governor, more than his biological father.

Another person appreciated Davido's father after wishing him a happy birthday. He said that the billionaire gave them a champion.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the superstar about his father. Here are some of the comments below:

@stargielq commented:

"Happy birthday Davido papa. Thank u for giving us a camp."

@bshdesse wrote:

"Happy birthday sir Deji Adeleke."

@prankhottiee said:

"I see David loves his uncle more."

@adele:

“Happy birthday to you sir, may God keep blessing you in all you."

@shammy_lammyyy reacted:

"It’s the “Daddy” for me."

Davido prays for Nigeria after backlash

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

In his post, he said that God would bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet.

Fans were quick to comment about the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

