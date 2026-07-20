A communications strategist has assessed Peter Obi's political influence and identified what he considers his lasting contribution

Kalu Okoronkwo compared Obi's leadership approach with respected global figures while examining his public image

The leadership advocate discussed the debates surrounding Obi's record, style and impact on Nigerian politics

Kalu Okoronkwo, a communications strategist and leadership advocate, has argued that Peter Obi's greatest contribution to Nigeria may not be the public offices he has held, but the higher standards of leadership he has inspired Nigerians to expect.

In an opinion piece shared with Legit.ng to mark Obi's 65th birthday, Okoronkwo said the former Anambra governor has become one of the country's defining political figures by promoting accountability, prudent management of public resources and integrity in public office.

Obi, Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, and 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, turned 65 on Sunday, July 19.

Strategist Kalu Okoronkwo shares why Peter Obi’s biggest contribution may go beyond the offices he has held. Photo: peterobi

Source: Facebook

Strategist assesses Obi's influence in Nigerian politics

According to Okoronkwo, history judges leaders by the values they leave behind rather than the positions they occupy.

He wrote:

"The true measure of a leader is not found in the office he occupies, but in the values he leaves behind, the institutions he strengthens, and the hope he inspires in those who never meet him."

The communications strategist argued that Obi has encouraged many Nigerians to rethink what they should expect from political leaders.

"He has compelled millions of Nigerians to rethink what leadership should demand and, perhaps more importantly, what citizens should demand from their leaders," he added.

Obi's public spending record analysed

Okoronkwo argued that Obi's administration in Anambra emphasised fiscal discipline, debt management, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He noted that supporters often point to Obi leaving office with significant financial reserves and relatively low debt as evidence of prudent governance.

The advocate also credited Obi with changing public conversations from political promises to issues such as value for money, responsible budgeting and accountability.

According to Okoronkwo:

"Whether one agreed with his methods or not, he compelled Nigerians to pay closer attention to how governments spend public resources rather than merely how much it spends."

He also referred to Obi's personal lifestyle, including travelling without large convoys and speaking against excessive government spending.

These actions, he argued, have helped shape Obi's public image as a disciplined and accountable leader.

Peter Obi at 65: Strategist shares his view on the former governor’s influence. Photo: peterobi

Source: Facebook

Expert examines criticism of Peter Obi

Despite praising Obi, Okoronkwo recognised that the former governor has continued to attract criticism.

He said some critics believe Obi's cautious management style may not be suitable for the compromises required in national politics.

Some people, he noted, question the pace of infrastructure development during Obi's time as governor.

Others, according to the leadership expert, see Obi's modest lifestyle as political symbolism rather than evidence of effective leadership.

"Such contrasting assessments are neither unusual nor unhealthy. Every influential political leader attracts admiration and scrutiny in equal measure. What ultimately distinguishes statesmen from ordinary politicians is not universal approval but their ability to reshape public expectations and influence national conversations long after campaign slogans have faded," he said.

Advocate compares Obi with respected global leaders

The communications strategist compared Obi's leadership style with several international leaders, including Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, former Uruguayan President José Mujica, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

According to Okoronkwo, these leaders earned respect through integrity, humility, accountability and public trust.

He hinted that Obi's political journey has encouraged similar conversations in Nigeria.

Expert gives verdict on what lies ahead for Obi

Okoronkwo said Obi's influence has gone beyond elections and now centres on the qualities Nigerians expect from those seeking public office.

He said the debates include whether integrity can become an electoral advantage, whether fiscal prudence can exist alongside transformational governance, whether competence can replace patronage and whether politics can become more issue-driven than personality-driven.

The communications strategist concluded that Obi's place in history will ultimately be decided by time.

He wrote:

"His most enduring legacy may ultimately lie not in the offices he has occupied or those he may yet seek, but in the standards he has helped reintroduce into Nigeria's political vocabulary: prudence over extravagance, accountability over opacity, character over convenience, and public service over personal privilege."

Okoronkwo maintained that lasting democratic change begins when citizens adopt higher standards for judging those who seek to lead them.

Peter Obi criticises Tinubu's economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi claimed some Nigerians who supported President Bola Tinubu in 2023 have lost their businesses due to economic hardship and are now struggling to survive.

The former Anambra governor argued that worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity showed Nigeria's economic challenges had deepened.

Source: Legit.ng