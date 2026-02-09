A video of Davido and Akwa Ibom State governor Umo Eno has surfaced online, attracting a series of reactions from fans

In the clip, the singer was seen shaking hands with the governor and patting him on the back

What the two said to each other also caught fans’ attention, as many shared their observations about the interaction

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been spotted with Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, after arriving in the state.

In a video making the rounds online, the music star was seen exchanging greetings with the number one citizen of the state. Davido and the governor chatted casually, appearing relaxed and familiar with each other.

Fans react to video of Davido’s casual greetings with Akwa Ibom Governor. Photo credit@akwibomstate/@davido

Source: Instagram

During the interaction, Governor Eno asked Davido if he had a show in the state, to which the singer replied in the affirmative. Davido was also seen patting the governor on the back and complimenting his appearance.

Davido chats with Governor Umo Eno

While they continued their conversation, Davido told the governor that he had sent him a message on WhatsApp.

The governor reacted as if he had not seen any message from the singer. At some point, someone nearby asked them to pose for the camera, which they both did.

Davido’s fans shares take about his video with Akwa Ibom state governor. Photo cresdit@davido

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Davido and Umo Eno’s video

Reacting to the video, some fans of the music star criticised the manner in which he greeted the governor, questioning why he did not bow, given the governor’s age.

Others speculated that Davido was aligning with the APC, claiming he might no longer speak truth to those in power about the struggles of ordinary citizens.

A few commenters also urged the singer to speak up on issues such as electoral reforms, while others remarked that people with wealth and influence often associate with those of similar status.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido below:

Fans drag Davido over video

Fans were not divided about they video. They dragged the singer and shared their take about him while others praised him for bieng connected with the high and mighty. Here are comments below:

@badmanpreacher stated:

"You see how Davido is shaking the man. A whole governor. Nobody should tell me to bow for anybody o."

@dainah.kadri commented:

"Davido is a politician, what do you expect. Politicians know themselves."

@dypaints_ reacted:

"I texted you on WhatsApp... Eh ehn."

@joslyn_fits stated:

"30bg or not Davido is big and he deserves the best."

@oloye.x shared:

"Power money can't buy. Human relationship and management is key."

@udemesundayfriday wrote:

"So David nor fit bow for my Governor gan."

