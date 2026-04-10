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Davido’s Response Goes Viral After Being Asked to Pick Between Wizkid, Burna Boy or Himself
Celebrities

Davido’s Response Goes Viral After Being Asked to Pick Between Wizkid, Burna Boy or Himself

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Davido's response when asked to choose between himself, Wizkid and Burna Boy during a Ride Along interview, went viral
  • The Afrobeats star's diplomatic response has been widely praised as a masterclass in maturity, with fans calling it proof that Nigeria's Big 3 can coexist without constant comparison
  • Nigerians flooded social media with reactions celebrating Davido's wisdom, noting how his calm deflection diffuses tension in the entertainment industry, where unity among top artists is rare

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Afrobeats superstar Davido has stirred fresh reactions online after cleverly avoiding a tricky question during the Ride Along interview series.

While seated in a car with host Darryl Vega, the 30BG boss was asked to imagine being in a bus with Wizkid and Burna Boy and then decide which of the three passengers should be removed.

Davido refuses to pick between Wizkid and Burna Boy in viral interview moment as Nigerians applaud his thoughtful and diplomatic response
Davido trends online after giving an unexpected answer to a question involving Wizkid and Burna Boy. Photo: davido/wizkidayo/burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

Rather than naming either of his fellow superstars, Davido calmly said he would remove himself from the bus.

Read also

Wizkid takes unusual action against fan who attempted to make video of him in public

The moment quickly caught attention because it touched on the long‑running debates among Nigerian music fans about the so‑called Afrobeats Big 3.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

For years, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been placed side by side in endless comparisons, with supporters fiercely defending their favourites and sometimes turning minor issues into heated rivalries.

By choosing to take himself out of the scenario, Davido refused to add fuel to that fire.

The response the 5ive crooner gave to the controversial question sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the move and describing it as a wise way of handling the pressure that comes with being one of the biggest names in Afrobeats.

On social media, fans called his reply a masterstroke in diplomacy, noting that it managed to ease tension without undermining Wizkid or Burna Boy.

The clip has since gone viral, with people saying it shows that the three stars can coexist without constant competition, and that Davido’s calm deflection was a reminder of the respect that binds the genre together.

Read also

Burna Boy vs DJ Tunez: O.B.O’s old interview about feud trends, “They make me look like the bad guy”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Shoky_Mayarni said:

"Wisdom choke that man."

@Itsmac_X commented:

"Davido is a man of wisdom. I too like that gee. 001 for life."

@black_bhoy_ wrote:

"See as he use wisdom answer."

@1batallion37 reacted:

"Davido's such a very cool guy bro. Even tho I no like his music but I like some things about him."

@Davemyzzer102 said:

"Omo make we talk true…Davido no get any beef with Burna and Big Wiz…."

@bojotinto commented:

"Na why him be wise. If u know u know 🖤💛"

@OmoDadaNig wrote:

"This one no get problem at all! Baba jeje 😂😂"
Davido sparks reactions as he removes himself from comparison with Wizkid and Burna Boy in widely shared interview clip
Davido gains praise for his wise response after being asked to choose between Wizkid, Burna Boy or himself in an interview. Photo: davido/wizkidayo/burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

Davido shares how he handled Atlanta club owner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared how he handled a club owner in Atlanta who once disrespected Nigerian music.

He recalled how the man stopped a DJ from playing African songs and also refused him entry into the club when he was younger.

Davido later said he charged the same owner heavily when he tried to book him years after and also mobilised his fans to react online, which changed how the club treated him.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
WizkidDavidoNigerian Celebrity GistsAfrobeatsBurna Boy
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