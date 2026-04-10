Davido's response when asked to choose between himself, Wizkid and Burna Boy during a Ride Along interview, went viral

The Afrobeats star's diplomatic response has been widely praised as a masterclass in maturity, with fans calling it proof that Nigeria's Big 3 can coexist without constant comparison

Nigerians flooded social media with reactions celebrating Davido's wisdom, noting how his calm deflection diffuses tension in the entertainment industry, where unity among top artists is rare

Afrobeats superstar Davido has stirred fresh reactions online after cleverly avoiding a tricky question during the Ride Along interview series.

While seated in a car with host Darryl Vega, the 30BG boss was asked to imagine being in a bus with Wizkid and Burna Boy and then decide which of the three passengers should be removed.

Davido trends online after giving an unexpected answer to a question involving Wizkid and Burna Boy. Photo: davido/wizkidayo/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Rather than naming either of his fellow superstars, Davido calmly said he would remove himself from the bus.

The moment quickly caught attention because it touched on the long‑running debates among Nigerian music fans about the so‑called Afrobeats Big 3.

For years, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been placed side by side in endless comparisons, with supporters fiercely defending their favourites and sometimes turning minor issues into heated rivalries.

By choosing to take himself out of the scenario, Davido refused to add fuel to that fire.

The response the 5ive crooner gave to the controversial question sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the move and describing it as a wise way of handling the pressure that comes with being one of the biggest names in Afrobeats.

On social media, fans called his reply a masterstroke in diplomacy, noting that it managed to ease tension without undermining Wizkid or Burna Boy.

The clip has since gone viral, with people saying it shows that the three stars can coexist without constant competition, and that Davido’s calm deflection was a reminder of the respect that binds the genre together.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Shoky_Mayarni said:

"Wisdom choke that man."

@Itsmac_X commented:

"Davido is a man of wisdom. I too like that gee. 001 for life."

@black_bhoy_ wrote:

"See as he use wisdom answer."

@1batallion37 reacted:

"Davido's such a very cool guy bro. Even tho I no like his music but I like some things about him."

@Davemyzzer102 said:

"Omo make we talk true…Davido no get any beef with Burna and Big Wiz…."

@bojotinto commented:

"Na why him be wise. If u know u know 🖤💛"

@OmoDadaNig wrote:

"This one no get problem at all! Baba jeje 😂😂"

Davido gains praise for his wise response after being asked to choose between Wizkid, Burna Boy or himself in an interview. Photo: davido/wizkidayo/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Davido shares how he handled Atlanta club owner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared how he handled a club owner in Atlanta who once disrespected Nigerian music.

He recalled how the man stopped a DJ from playing African songs and also refused him entry into the club when he was younger.

Davido later said he charged the same owner heavily when he tried to book him years after and also mobilised his fans to react online, which changed how the club treated him.

Source: Legit.ng