Joy Omewa has completed a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Swedish champions BK Häcken

The Super Falcons striker has signed a contract running until the end of the 2029 season

The transfer comes as the Nigerian forward prepares for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigerian striker Joy Omewa has completed a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest to Swedish champions BK Häcken, sealing another significant step in her rapidly rising European career.

The 23-year-old Super Falcons forward signed a deal that will keep her at the Gothenburg-based club until the end of the 2029 season after enjoying a remarkable journey since leaving Nigeria at the age of 17.

Nigeria Striker Departs Nottingham Forest to Join UEFA Europa Champions in Sweden. Photo by BK Häcken

Source: UGC

After representing Confluence Queens, she moved to Denmark, where she played for B93 before establishing herself as one of the country's most prolific goalscorers with Fortuna Hjørring.

Her breakthrough campaign came during the 2024/25 season when she scored 22 league goals in 24 matches to finish as the Danish league's top scorer while helping Fortuna Hjørring secure both the league title and the Danish Cup.

Per Soccerdonna, overall, she left Denmark with 52 league goals and six strikes in European competitions before earning a move to Nottingham Forest.

Super Falcons star eyes bigger success

The transfer follows another memorable milestone for Omewa after making her senior debut for the Super Falcons and scoring twice in her first international appearance.

She described representing Nigeria as a dream fulfilled.

"It means so much to me. Representing Nigeria has been my dream since I was a child, and scoring two goals on my debut made it even more special."

According to the NFF, Omewa is currently in Morocco with the Super Falcons squad preparing for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where she hopes to continue her impressive form before joining her new teammates in Sweden.

Omewa double sends Senegal packing

Legit.ng previously reported that Joy Omewa announced herself on the international stage with an outstanding display during Nigeria's 3-0 international friendly victory over Senegal at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The Nottingham Forest forward scored twice after coming into the side, helping the Super Falcons complete an emphatic win in their final tune-up fixture before shifting focus to the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.

Source: Legit.ng