Onagbeso Damilola, a Nigerian youth, has completed his MBA at Babcock University, describing his academic journey as one of the most testing periods of his life

The Nigerian professional admitted he came close to quitting multiple times, not from lack of ability but sheer exhaustion from juggling work, family, and studies

His post celebrating the milestone also hinted at a possible second master's degree on the horizon, drawing warm reactions from his LinkedIn network

Onagbeso Damilola, a Nigerian accounting and finance professional, has completed his MBA at Babcock University after five years of balancing work, family, and academic demands, sharing his story on LinkedIn on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

In the post, Damilola described the journey as far more demanding than he had anticipated when he first enrolled.

A man rejoices after completing his MBA at Babcock University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Onagbeso Damilola

Source: UGC

Babcock University MBA graduate almost quit

He said there were several moments when he genuinely considered walking away, not because he doubted his own ability, but because the cumulative weight of professional responsibilities, family life, research deadlines, and everything in between had simply worn him down.

"More than once, I came close to walking away — not because I lacked the ability, but simply because I was tired," he wrote on LinkedIn.

The MBA caps a long and deliberate journey through education and professional certification. Damilola's credentials now include a B.Sc. in Economics, the AAT (Accounting Technician Scheme) under ICAN, an ACA (Associate Chartered Accountant) designation also from ICAN, and the freshly earned MBA from Babcock University.

He reflected that each qualification represented a distinct season of discipline and sacrifice, and that none of them arrived without significant personal cost.

Looking ahead, Damilola left his network with something to look forward to, hinting that a second master's degree may not be entirely off the table, even as he paused to acknowledge how far he had come.

"There may or may not be a second master's degree somewhere on the horizon," he wrote, closing his post with a note of gratitude to God for the grace to finish what he had started.

Netizens celebrate Babcock University MBA graduate

The post drew warm congratulatory messages from those who know him personally and professionally.

@Toluwanimi Onagbeso, aPHRi, ACIPM, HRPL said:

"Congratulations my darling! 👏🏾👏🏾❤️"

@Sussan Otujieme said:

"Congrats 🎉🎉🎉 Onagbeso Damilola I love me some academic achievement Keep soaring king."

@A. Adedolapo Abigail said:

"Onagbeso Damilola Congratulations 🎉."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University graduate who left her bank job to sell fabrics had opened up about her decision.

Man bags PhD at Babcock University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who has three master's degrees had bagged a PhD degree at Babcock University.

He celebrated as he bagged a PhD degree from the private university, following his thesis defence.

The man explained his academic journey and thesis topic.

Source: Legit.ng