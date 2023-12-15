Nigerian singer Orezi has stepped out with the $10,000 hair he just made after posting pictures he took with it

In the video sighted online, he was wearing a black T-shirt, black three-quarter shorts and white sneakers

He was smoking heavily as a policeman opened the door of his jeep for him while he stepped into it

Nigeria singer Esegine Orezi Allen professionally known as Orezi has debuted a new hair and taken pictures which he splashed on social media with it.

The singer who lost his multi-million naira to an inferno a few weeks ago seemed to have bounced back with the amount he splashed on his hairdo.

He took to his Instagram page and informed his fans that he made the hair style for $10k. The styled looked like an old school hair made with threads. He later stepped out in style with the hair.

Police orderly opens door for Orezi

A policeman was seen opening the door for the singer who planned his comeback to the music industry in October. He was putting on a black T-shirt black three-quarter shorts and whiter sneakers.

The singer was smoking heavily in the recording.

Fans react to the video of Orezi stepping out in $10k hair and smoking

Reactions have trailed the video where Orezi was sighted smoking in his $10k hair. Here are some of the comments below.

@jaytee_yna:

"In this life hustle make u get money o make u fit smoke loud in front of police and em go still open car door for you."

@chuk_eduson:

"Hotter than fire."

@flavor_water;

"Same police went go arrest poor man pikin for Igbo Dey escort rich men with Igbo… God Dey look unah!"

@folashade2925:

"All this Nigeria police lasan dem no get shame at all we all are not ready for the truth in this country rich man dey light Igbo for police front if na one random boy now he don enter wahala and they will take it up like there is equality."

@tantamusic:

"Person de smoke Igbo now you de guide am… if you see

@gum.alfred.3:

"Believe you Boss, you na big name and you get doings ."

@henry_unusuals:

"Anakogheri.'

@khiss_baby_official:

"Oga rest."

@mushhh_money:

"All of us by Ruger."

@jonzing_bwoy:

"Another man don loose joh cos of publicity stunts."

