The French authorities have alleged former Arsenal star Samir Nasir over financial crimes

The former Premier League star was finally released without charges and no legal proceedings were launched

Investigation alleged that Nasri was linked to a nightclub investment and a network connected to jailed Marseille figure Hakim Berrebouh

French police have reportedly questioned former Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri as part of a major investigation into alleged money laundering linked to jailed Marseille figure Hakim Berrebouh.

The former France international, who now works as a football pundit for Canal Plus, was questioned for about 10 hours on Thursday before being released later that evening without charge.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City Samir Nasri was taken into police custody as part of an investigation into organised money laundering linked to drug. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Police investigate nightclub investment

The investigation centres on allegations of criminal conspiracy and organised money laundering connected to a wider criminal network.

Authorities are reportedly examining possible links between Nasri and individuals allegedly connected to Berrebouh, who has been in prison since 2021.

The investigation also involves Olivier Sabbah, popularly known as "Paulo", who is alleged to be a key figure in the financial network under scrutiny, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

Detectives are focusing on Nasri's reported investment in XS nightclub in Ivry-sur-Seine, Val-de-Marne.

The former Manchester City star became a shareholder in the nightclub around 2016 after reportedly investing several hundred thousand euros during his playing career.

Nasri later became a co-owner of the venue alongside Bilele Z., who investigators also questioned on Thursday, July 9.

Police are investigating financial activities linked to the nightclub between 2021 and 2023, including claims that large sums of cash were withdrawn from the business.

Investigators are also exploring Nasri's long-standing relationship with the Berrebouh family, which reportedly dates back to his childhood in Marseille, where he knew Karim Berrebouh, the older brother of Hakim Berrebouh, per UK Sun.

Despite the lengthy questioning, Nasri has not been charged, and no formal legal proceedings have been initiated against the former midfielder.

Police confirm Sterling's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to Hampshire Police, Raheem Sterling was found in possession of Class C drugs, including tranquilisers such as Valium, as well as steroids, nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and GHB.

In a statement, the police confirmed that no injuries were reported following the car crash and that the former Chelsea star had been released on bail pending further investigations.

Source: Legit.ng