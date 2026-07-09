Bonnie Tyler, known for hit song "Total Eclipse of the Heart," dies at 75

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler passed away unexpectedly in a Portuguese hospital, her family and team confirmed in a statement

Tyler rose to global fame in the 1980s with 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' which surpassed one billion streams on Spotify in 2026

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and musician Rick Parfitt Jr. paid tributes to the late singer, calling her 'a true icon' and 'a legend'

Welsh rock legend Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75, her family and management team confirmed on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

A statement shared on her social media accounts revealed that she passed away unexpectedly overnight in a hospital in Portugal, where she had been receiving treatment for an ongoing illness.

Family confirms the passing of Bonnie Tyler as they release a statement on social media. Photo: BonnieTylerOfficial

Source: Facebook

The Facebook statement from the legendary singer's family reads:

"Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," the statement read, adding that the family was asking for privacy as they dealt with the tragedy.

Bonnie Tyler, whose legal name is Gaynor Hopkins, had undergone emergency intestinal surgery in May and was placed into an induced coma.

A June 15 update on her Facebook page had offered cautious hope, confirming the singer was no longer in the coma but remained in a critical condition in intensive care.

The voice behind 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

Bonnie Tyler's career stretched across five decades, but it was the 1983 Jim Steinman-penned ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart" that cemented her as a global icon.

The track topped charts in both the UK and the United States, has sold more than six million copies and, in 2026, crossed one billion streams on Spotify. Its accompanying music video has also surpassed one billion views on YouTube, CNN reported.

Her other beloved hits include Holding Out for a Hero, featured in the 1984 Kevin Bacon film Footloose, as well as It's a Heartache, which first broke her into the mainstream in 1978.

Bonnie Tyler earned Grammy and BRIT Award nominations throughout her career and received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour in 2023 for her services to music.

In 2013, she represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Tributes pour in for Welsh icon Bonnie Tyler

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth was among the first public figures to react to the news, writing on X that he was deeply saddened by the loss and extended his condolences to Tyler's family, friends, and fans worldwide.

Musician Rick Parfitt Jr. also shared a tribute on X alongside a photograph of himself with the late singer.

Bonnie Tyler's path to stardom began in a Swansea nightclub in 1975, where she was spotted by talent scout Roger Bell.

After signing with RCA Records, she underwent vocal cord surgery that, following insufficient rest during recovery, gave her the distinctive raspy tone that would become her calling card.

At the time of her death, Tyler had been preparing for a European tour marking the 50th anniversary of her 1976 breakthrough single Lost in France.

That tour had already been cancelled due to her illness.

Total Eclipse of the Heart hitmaker Bonnie Tyler dies at 75. Photo: BonnieTylerOfficial

Source: Facebook

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Source: Legit.ng