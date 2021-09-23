Nigerian singer, Orezi has reacted to Saga's approach at controlling his emotions while in the race to win BBNaija N90 million

The singer likened Saga's show of affection to Nini as the one Romeo showed Juliet in the popular love play by Shakespeare

He expressed his dissatisfaction for men that quickly lose focus because of women and regarded Saga's act as immature

Popular Nigerian musician, Orezi is the latest celebrity to comment on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga's love affairs with Nini.

The Mr Raggamofin as fondly called expressed his disappointment with Saga in a series of posts on his Instagram story.

Orezi slams BBNaija's Saga over love affair with Nini. Credit: @oreziworldwide @sagaadeolu

Source: Instagram

In one of the posts he opined that Saga has done more for Nini than what Romeo did for Juliet in the foremost love play, Romeo and Juliet and insisted that he no longer care about Biggie's N90 million grand prize, according to him:

"Romeo no do pass this one for Juliet , Saga no even send this 90 million

In another post he expressed his dissatisfaction with Saga's approach to the game despite knowing quite well that Nini has a boyfriend outside the house and she always tell Saga about him.

Saga being obsessed with another man's lover. Now acting like some immature child on national tv in a game where 90 million is involved for that matter is nothing to celebrate or glorify abeg.

Check out screenshots of Orezi's Instagram story below;

Orezi expresses dissatisfaction with BBNaija's Saga. Credit: @oreziworldwide

Source: Instagram

Saga bursts to tears after Nini disappears from Biggie's house

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother played a huge prank on its housemates when it moved Nini from the main house and kept her in a secret from away from her colleagues just to see their reactions.

Saga was the worst hit to the prank as he broke down in tears when he couldn't find his lover, Nini in the house.

He also took his protest to the front of Biggie's diary room where he slept with other housemates, Angel and Pere joining to console him. Fans of the reality show have also reacted differently to the prank.

Source: Legit