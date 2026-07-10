Eniola Badmus emotionally reflected on her incredible five-year transformation from 170kg to 83kg.

The actress lamented that critics who mocked her for being plus-size are now attacking her slimmer physique

Badmus sent a heartfelt message to women, urging them to stop tearing one another down over their bodies

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has opened up on her remarkable weight loss journey, speaking about the painful criticism she continues to face despite shedding nearly half of her former body weight.

The movie star, who has undergone one of the most talked-about physical transformations in the Nigerian entertainment industry, revealed that she once weighed 170 kilograms but now weighs 83 kilograms after years of determination and lifestyle changes.

Rather than celebrating her achievement, however, the actress said she still finds herself at the receiving end of harsh comments from online critics.

Eniola Badmus says she once weighed 170 kilograms but now weighs 83 kilograms after years of determination and lifestyle changes. Photos: Eniola Badmus.

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus opens up on painful journey

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress described the journey as one of the toughest experiences of her life.

According to her, losing almost 90 kilograms was not the result of a shortcut but years of discipline, sacrifice, consistency, setbacks and making conscious decisions to prioritise her health.

"Five years ago, I weighed 170KG. Today, in 2026, I weigh 83KG. That didn't happen overnight. It took years of discipline, sacrifice, pain, consistency, tears, setbacks, and choosing my health every single day," she wrote.

Badmus noted that despite feeling proud of how far she has come, she has struggled to understand why people continue to criticise her appearance.

"The same people are still body-shaming me" - Eniola Badmus

The actress expressed disappointment that those who once mocked her for being plus-size are now finding faults with her slimmer frame.

According to her, it is natural for the body to change after such significant weight loss, including changes to the skin.

"What exactly do you want from me?" she asked.

Badmus explained that she continues to take care of herself through healthy living and collagen treatments while allowing her body to adjust naturally.

She admitted that although she rarely responds to negative comments, they still affect her emotionally.

She stated:

"Just because I don't respond to the insults doesn't mean they don't hurt. It doesn't mean I'm weak. It doesn't mean I don't have feelings. I'm human."

The actress reserved part of her message for women, saying it saddens her that many of the hurtful comments directed at her come from fellow women.

She questioned why the slogan "women should support women" often disappears when another woman is trying to improve her life.

According to Badmus, nobody deserves to be bullied because of their body size, whether they are overweight or have successfully lost weight.

She urged people to choose kindness instead of constantly criticising others over their appearance.

"I've done something remarkable. Going from 170KG to 83KG isn't a small achievement," she added.

Read the Instagram post of Eniola Badmus speaking on her weight loss journey:

Eniola Badmus laments that critics who mocked her for being plus-size are now attacking her slimmer physique. Photo: Eniola Badmus.

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus shares video of Tinubu, others

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections. She shared a video of the politician having dinner with members of the 10th House of Representatives, headed by Tajudeen Abbas.

In the video, the politicians walked into Aso Rock Villa, where the dinner was held, and they exchanged banters with the president.

They took their seats in the well-organised hall, where plates and bottled water were set on the tables. Several netizens reminded her about the economic hardship of some Nigerians and noted that the president's dinner was insensitive.

Source: Legit.ng