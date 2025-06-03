Shoki singer Orezi has announced the sad demise of his father in a heartbreaking social media post

Orezi shared how he felt his world had shattered before him over his father's death, as he called for prayers from fans

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans and followers, have flooded Orezi's page to console him

Nigerian singer Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, has evoked emotions with the heartbreaking social media post he shared as he announced the death of his father, Esegine Samson, on Tuesday, June 3.

The Delta State star, who rose to prominence with his song "Rihanna" in 2013, shared a picture of his late father, who he disclosed had passed away a couple of hours ago.

Orezi, who described his father as his guardian angel, cheerleader and mentor, said he was confused and sad by his father's death.

The Shoki crooner also called for prayers from his friends and family.

" This is a type of pain I have never experienced in my entire life. This feels like is a dream and so unreal, somebody pinch me. daddy please wake up !! Oh my sweet daddy I can’t believe you’re gone, I have cried and cried but yet these tears still continue to flow. DEATH YOU DO ME THIS ONE 🥲 Till we meet again to part no more Esegine Samson. I Love you forever daddy (God is the greatest) My dear Fans , Friends please say a prayer for me and my family in this difficult time," he said.

The social media post where singer Orezi announced the passing of his father is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Orezi recounted how a woman gifted him N30m in 2016 after activities in 'the other room.'

Celebs, fans console singer Orezi

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from popular celebrities and fans as they react to Orezi's father's death. Read the comments below:

sotayogaga said:

"Sorry for the loss 🕊. May his soul RIP."

unbothered1423 said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace perfect peace Sending love."

randypeterz said:

"May God Rest his soul and comfort all loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you and family boss."

dickson_20255 commented:

"Stay strong brother , has you said , is a Dept ❤️ vanity life mixed with bitter and honey may his soul rest in peace."

adeniyi_6 said:

"So sorry my bro. May God grant you and the entire family the fortitude to bare the loss and May his soul rest in eternal peace."

iamprettyglow said:

"Omg I saw him last week, when I went to mums shop to buy fabric. It was his account I sent money to Jesus christ...rest in peace Daddy."

officialadewale_klawd said:

"The lord will strengthen you and your family accept my condolences."

