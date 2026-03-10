Tiwa Savage has joined the league of celebrities launching her foundation, as videos from the event surfaced online

In the recording, she was seen with her son, Jamil, while fans admired her outfit

The high-profile guests at the event sparked reactions from fans who watched the video

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has launched her music foundation, named Tiwa Savage Foundation, as videos and pictures from the star-studded event surfaced online.

In the video making the rounds, she was seen holding her son, Jamil, while walking down the red carpet to the venue.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage launches foundation in star-studded event, Sanwo-Olu dragged. Photo credit@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The music star was spotted beside Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as they both vibed to the DJ’s music. High-profile guests, including Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Toke Makinwa, Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy, and others, attended the ceremony.

Tiwa Savage applauded for style

The Somebody’s Son crooner was praised for her outfit, a beaded floor-length gown that elegantly covered her cleavage, with her hair styled to complement the look.

Fans notice Sanwo-Olu’s vibe

While music played, Governor Sanwo-Olu stood up to dance and vibe along with Tiwa and the guests.

Tiwa Savage launches music foundation as Sanwo-Olu's presence at event trends. Photo credit@mojidelanoevent

Source: Instagram

Fans observed his movements and questioned whether he knew the songs being played. After a few minutes, he sat down, clapping along to the rhythm.

Reactions to the governor’s presence

Some social media users criticised Sanwo-Olu for being more visible at parties than at events addressing public issues.

A few commented that after attending the party, he should instruct NEPA to restore electricity for the people. Some others compared his presence at parties with that of another governor in Nigeria.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over video of Tiwa Savage's event

Many shared their take about the singer starting a foundation just like some of her colleagues. Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@__lady_autumn reacted:

"Between this daddy and Daddy Dapo,i no know who dey turn up for party pass."

@_kingfika shared:

"It’s giving bf/gf vibes tho lol."

@iampeggyjulius commented:

"The number of parties the Governor attends outnumbers the days and times he's at his office attending to State matters. It is well."

@amysleeky1 shared:

"I love how d Governor is chewing his mouth, we understand ur vibes sir."

@chyne_321 wrote:

"Weldon sir. When you dance finish, help us tell NEPA make them give us light abeg."

@ obigee_ shared:

"Are sure this governor really singing the song? I just say see mouth move differently oo."

Tiwa Savage's dress at Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced online.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist, they dropped their two cents for the singer as she continued to drag her because she is a mother and should goodf examples.

Source: Legit.ng