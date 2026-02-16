TikTok chef Jaskaro has shared a video of the latest feat he achieved after making dinner for Davido

A few days ago, he posted a video showing how he hosted Davido and some members of his family

Fans were happy for him and also praised Davido for influencing such a great opportunity for the chef

Jaskaro, better known as Daddymm, has shared a video of a new milestone in his career as a chef.

The TikTok chef had earlier welcomed Davido and some members of his family to his home, where he cooked for them.

In the viral clip, the music star, who recently faced a custody battle with one of his baby mamas, was seen alongside his cousin Folashade as they enjoyed a sumptuous meal prepared by the chef.

Before leaving, Davido gifted Jaskaro a bundle of cash, while the chef’s mother was seen appreciating the singer for his kind gesture.

In a new video posted on his Instagram page, Jaskaro was seen at the Eko Hotel kitchen preparing his special spaghetti. According to him, he was invited to cook for executives at the hospitality centre. He added that the hotel sponsored an all-expenses-paid trip for him and his neighbour.

Chef Jaskaro speaks about his dish at Eko Hotel

Speaking about the event, he revealed that he introduced his signature coconut pasta to international chefs and executives at the hotel.According to him, the occasion marked the 50th anniversary celebration of the hospitality centre.

Chef Jaskaro was dressed in a white chef’s uniform and cap as he cooked and served guests at the event.

Fans praise Davido over Chef Jaskaro’s feat

Fans of the music star expressed excitement over the chef’s new achievement, praising Davido for using his influence positively. Many referenced his popular slogan, “We rise by lifting others,” noting that despite his recent challenges, he continues to put smiles on people’s faces.

Fans also congratulated Jaskaro on his new height and prayed for greater success in his career.

Fans react to video of Jaskaro

Reactions have trailed the video of the TikTok chef as he cooks in Eko Hotel after making dinner for music star, Davido. Many people shared their view about his feat. Here are comments below:

@fynapple_women stated:

"The power of solid connection and referral . The true gift of man."

@beth2dworld said:

"Hate him or love him. Davido is the most influential African music artist Congratulations, Daddy'm."

@mosharrfragrances_backup shared:

"We rise by lifting others, power of influence.. Power of consistency."

@mimi.ndiaye007 wrote:

"No worry, una go dey count am.. OBO's effect."

