Davido shared a video showing how his wife organised her kitchen as he praised her and gave the place a new name

In the recording, the chef stored different kinds of food items in transparent containers and ensured each one was properly labelled

What fans noticed in the video gave them an impression about the mother of two, and they shared their observations about her

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke warmed the hearts of his fans after sharing a video of what his wife’s kitchen looks like.

The music star and his wife had their white wedding in Miami last year, while their traditional wedding took place a few years earlier. Afterward, Chioma relocated to Atlanta, where she gave birth to their twins.

Fans react as Davido shows off wife’s kitchen. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the Dami Duro crooner, he said his wife’s kitchen could be likened to Tesco, a large British multinational supermarket chain and one of the biggest retailers in the United Kingdom.

He expressed excitement as he showed different angles of the kitchen, which was kept clean and neatly arranged.

Chef Chioma organises her kitchen

In the recording, the mother of two arranged her kitchen so well that even a stranger could easily identify and find any item needed.

Different food items were neatly stored in transparent containers, each properly labelled to show what was inside. Food items had their own section, while spices and condiments were also arranged separately.

Fans react to Davido’s video

Davido hails wife over arrangement of her kitchen. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans of the Grammy Award nominee praised him for paying attention to the little things about his wife.

They described him as an intentional man who loves his wife deeply and noted that he enjoys highlighting details others might overlook.

One lady remarked that Davido loves being a regular married man rather than focusing on celebrity status. She added that it is his music career that makes him a celebrity.

Others also noticed how organised and neat Chioma is and commended her for it.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido below:

Fans react to video shared by Davido

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the music star. Here are comments below:

@callmeshasha reacted:

"He always appreciates the tiniest efforts his wife puts in, like he appreciates everything she those."

@prscy_uann commented:

"This man enjoys being a regular guy married to the LOHL than a ‘celebrity’… his career gave him the title but my guy no really send… Love them."

@linda_chioma reacted

"The way this man appreciates everything she does even the things people look over."

@hairby shully shared:

"Very appreciative husband."

@amdi _jenn wrote:

"Married man just dey sweet my guy. I love it for."

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared the good news of his reunion with his first daughter, Imade, in a viral post online.

Davido accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng