Davido thrilled fans by sharing a heart-melting video of a romantic video call with his wife, Chioma

The couple showcased their love for each other on a call while Davido was aboard a private jet alongside nightlife king Cubana Chief Priest

The video, originally posted on Snapchat, quickly spread across social media, sparking excitement among Nigerians

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again set tongues wagging with a beautiful video showcasing a romantic moment with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The 30BG boss, as he’s fondly called, took to his Snapchat to share the clip, giving fans a front-row seat to their love story.

In the video, Davido and Chioma were seen exchanging sweet words during a video call, with the singer gushing over his wife’s beauty. Davido wore a shirt inscribed with "Until Death Do Us Part" while dining on his private jet alongside his friend, Cubana Chief Priest, who exchanged pleasantries in Igbo with Chioma.

The video didn’t just stay on Snapchat—it quickly made its way to other platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where Nigerians couldn’t get enough of the couple’s chemistry. This isn’t the first time Davido and Chioma have served a couple of goals, but this particular moment stood out for its simplicity and genuineness.

The Chivido love that keeps Nigerians talking

Davido and Chioma’s relationship has been a hot topic for years, and this latest video only fuels the fire. The clip came shortly after an American lady questioned Chioma’s feelings for Davido following their Valentine’s Day celebration, but this romantic call seems to rubbish such claims.

The way Davido couldn’t stop grinning while chatting with Chioma showed a man smitten, and her blushing response proved she was just as into him. Nigerians on social media quickly jumped in with comments on the trending video.

The couple’s bond resonates with fans who see them as a symbol of love and resilience, especially after their lavish wedding in 2024.

This isn’t just about a video call—it’s another chapter in the Chivido lobe story that keeps the nation hooked.

See the post here:

Reactions to Davido and Chioma's romantic video call

@she.nuella said:

"What’s written on his shirt 🥰☺️❤️"

@joy6903 noted:

"Beautiful Chi with her soft spoken voice, i love you, my baby girl😍😍"

@princess_dmax commented:

"Finished Man🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️ Read the write up on his shirt"

@kaniwithgrace said:

"Is the T-shirt for meooooo❤️❤️❤️chi your husband love you so much. See chi face on the t shirt and is written till death tear them apart"

@peytonceline said:

"Someone enlighten me about the t-shirt write up ,and wait a minute isn't that our chi's face 😍😍😍😍"

@itzlinda_bae noted:

"Baby say "Hi" davido just dey burst my head ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍"

@anniejuucy said:

"No one noticed chi covered her face with her hands…. Shy shy baby❤️"

@robertsamuel2205 commented:

"My favorite couple no be granny and grandson be this"

@miyazblog said:

"What his shirt says❤️ Love truly lives here🤩🤩"

@alice__diary_ said:

"Baby say Hi" chaiiii!!! Love sweet true true 😍😍😂"

@amoursyl said:

"Until death tear us apart see love other all turbulence 😍😍😍😍"

@angel_igwebuike said:

"Mrs Chioma David Adeleke with her romantic voice ❤️❤️😍😍"

@goodbadgurltima said:

"Is that what on his shirt ????? Oh my lawd"

Davido and Chioma’s romantic Dance sparks reactions

Recall Legit.ng reported when Davido and his wife, Chioma, were spotted dancing together on the streets abroad, joined by his cousin, Nike.

The singer held Chioma intimately, delighting fans and sparking online conversations about their marriage.

Their sweet moment quickly went viral, with many reacting to their undeniable chemistry.

