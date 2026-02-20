MC Fish has reacted to the news that he has found love again after Tosin Silverdam shared a post about him

The hype man’s video with his new lover surfaced online, showing them having fun in loved-up positions

Fans reacted to what he said about the video, with many schooling him on the importance of faithfulness

Fisayo Olagunju, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has reacted to the news of him finding love again after his marriage to the actress crashed.

A video of the hype man and a dark-skinned lady surfaced online as they wore matching outfits and had fun at an event. In another clip, they were seen at home sharing special moments and getting close to each other.

Anita Joseph’s ex-hubby, Mc Fish shares take about love after crashed marriage. Photo credit@relmcfihs/@realanitajoseph

Reacting, blogger Tosin Silverdam shared the video of the new lovebirds and wondered how MC Fish could move on so quickly.

Silverdam added that it had not been up to a year since they confirmed their marriage had ended.

MC Fish took to the comment section of the post to respond. According to him, he was served breakfast and decided to “chop lunch” later. He laughed at the blogger and said gossip would not kill him.

MC Fish speaks further about relationship

Taking to his Instagram story, the hype man stated that life has been unfair to men and that he stands by his point. He added that when a woman leaves a relationship and moves on, people say she has found happiness.

Anita Joseph and her ex-hubby trend after crahs marriage. Photo credit@anitajoseph

He argued that when a man finds love again after a broken marriage, people claim the new partner had been there all along.

Recall that when things were good between Anita Joseph and her husband, they often displayed their affection publicly. MC Fish was once seen helping the actress buckle her shoe at a party after placing her leg on his.

Fans react to Mc Fish's post

Reacting,fans of the hype man shared theri take about his post. They insisted that the lady he is now dating has been there before his marriage ended.

A few added that it was better that he and the actress move on for good.

Anita Joseph’s ex-hubby, Mc Fish speaks about finding love. Photo credit@realmcfish

Here are comments below:

@bigsylviaa reacted:

"2 Mgbeke’s feeling funky, he don slim finish again after Anita fed him so well and he looked packaged then."

@mummy_trey stated:

"This’s life o my brother reserve ur love for urself and ur children."

@anietie0610 said:

"This one is better for him, Anita was too classy for him."

@ngozi_omezi wrote:

"Nothing like he moved on fast The woman was always there."

@therealcarolinah shared:

"Exactly, the new lady has always been around....men lol."

@lauly_fabulous commented:

"That's why you shouldn't over dwell in the healing stage of the breakup. Because the other person has moved on before the breakup."

