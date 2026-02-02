Donald Trump criticised the 2026 Grammys, calling the ceremony “virtually unwatchable”

He singled out host Trevor Noah, hinting at potential legal action over jokes made during the broadcast

The Grammys aired Sunday, February 1, marking Noah’s sixth consecutive year as host

Former President Donald Trump has criticised the 2026 Grammy Awards, calling the ceremony “virtually unwatchable” and hinting at possible legal action against host Trevor Noah.

Trump’s comments came after Noah joked during the broadcast about Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland while announcing Billie Eilish as the winner of Song of the Year.

“That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said, adding a controversial reference to the late Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

In response, Trump said he would be “sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” warning, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” Trump wrote. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” he added.

The Grammys aired Sunday night and marked Noah’s sixth consecutive year as host. His opening monologue, known for blending politics, pop culture, and current events, drew both laughs and criticism.

Noah's representatives and those of the Recording Academy have not commented on Trump’s statements.

