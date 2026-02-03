Davido has shared a post about himself and his wife and the decision they took before attending the Grammy.

The singer told his wife he wasn’t attending the event because he didn’t win any award

The chef’s reaction to her husband’s statement was applauded by many who saw the post

Grammy Award nominee David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared a post about the decision he and his wife took ahead of the awards ceremony.

The singer was nominated at the 68th Grammy Awards but lost to his South African colleague, Tyla, in the Best African Music Performance category.

His loss sparked reactions online, with many dragging the award organisers, while others criticised him and claimed he was too desperate to win the Grammy.

In a post on his Instagram page, Davido shared a conversation he had with his wife before they attended the ceremony.

According to the singer, he told Chioma that he had lost the Grammy and would not be attending the event.

Davido shares Chioma’s reaction to Grammy loss

Reacting to her husband’s words, Chioma advised him to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

The mother of two added that “they are outside,” after which they both got ready for the event.

Fans react to Davido’s post about Chioma

Fans of the superstar were impressed by Chioma’s response and praised her for being supportive. Many described her as a good wife and said she is truly Davido’s assurance.

Others encouraged Davido despite the Grammy loss, stating that he remains a winner with or without recognition from the organisers. Some fans also advised him not to let the situation dampen his spirit, adding that he has already won the hearts of many Nigerians and fans worldwide.

Recall that ahead of the event, Davido had performed at the Grammy House, where he thrilled guests with songs from his repertoire, earning him more respect from international fans.

Here is Davido's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Davido's post about Chioma

Fans reacted after seeing the post made by the music star. Here are comments below:

@blackxcellencee shared:

"Your strength is too much."

@solomonbbuchi said:

"Enjoy bro! Don’t let them kill your spirit!"

@markangelcomedy wrote:

"We know their game. We love you. U are a life winner."

@glogeworld stated:

"I'm loving David's new wardrobe. They ate the look and left no crumbs! Sharon."

@jewelrybyquila commented:

"Maximum respect brethren, you are him."

@ faeezabardi.ng reacted:

"But you’ve already won our hearts, that’s all that truly matters."

Davido appreciates God ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style. He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

