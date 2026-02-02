Aura V breaks Grammy record as youngest winner ever at 8 years old

Aura V received her Grammy award at just 8 years old, making her the youngest individually credited winner in the award's history

Blue Ivy Carter held the record before Aura V broke it, winning her first Grammy at 9 years old for her appearance in her mum Beyoncé's music video

Fans celebrated the historic win, while some questioned whether an 8-year-old should be collecting industry awards instead of just enjoying childhood

Eight-year-old American singer Aura Valentina, widely known as Aura V, made history on Sunday at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles by becoming the youngest individually credited Grammy winner ever.

She achieved this milestone after winning the award for Best Children’s Music Album with her father, Harold Simmons, popularly called Fyütch, as part of their duo FYÜTCH & Aura V.

Eight-year-old Aura V makes history as the youngest Grammy winner. Photo credit: auravsings/grammy

Source: Instagram

Aura V’s victory set a new record, surpassing the achievement of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who won her first Grammy at the age of nine in 2021.

Blue Ivy had earned recognition for her role in Brown Skin Girl, a track featuring her mother Beyoncé, Nigerian star Wizkid, and Guyanese rapper Saint Jhn.

During the ceremony, Fyütch used the moment to highlight the role of children’s music in shaping young minds.

He explained that the genre goes beyond entertainment, serving as a tool for education and empowerment.

He emphasised that artists in this space carry a responsibility to nurture values such as harmony, community, and self-love, while also pointing out that neglecting children’s welfare undermines the future of society.

“Children’s music is more than a genre; it is an intention of artists who have dedicated our crafts to educating, entertaining, and empowering the next generation, which is our highest calling,” he said.

Aura V added her own cheerful note to the evening by acknowledging fellow Grammy winner Laufey, whom she had met on the red carpet.

She expressed her excitement at seeing another young artist succeed.

“Shout-out to Laufey. I just saw her on the red carpet, and I got to talk to her for a little bit. And I know that she just won a Grammy, too, so congratulations to her.”

Watch Aura V's video below:

Netizens react to Aura V's historic win

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@MadawaMan_ said:

"Seeing her and her dad Fyütch take the stage at the Premiere Ceremony was easily the highlight of the night. History made before the second grade."

@hisdrivee commented:

"ugh she is so well spoken for a kid her age in front of such an audience and she's adorable she deserved this so much."

@VishalShar46456 wrote:

"You cheer for the history, but you miss the tragedy. Why is society so desperate to turn a free spirit into a fixed brand? The real question is: Is this an award for her art, or just a receipt for her childhood?"

@Furicrypts reacted:

"This is impressive and slightly unsettling at the same time because most eight year olds are proud of remembering their backpack, not collecting industry hardware. It is amazing talent, obviously, but it also raises the quiet question of how early we are turning achievement into identity now. A Grammy at eight is history making, but the real flex will be whether the kid still loves music when it stops being extraordinary and starts being work. Celebrate the win, protect the childhood, and maybe let them enjoy being a kid who happens to be insanely gifted instead of a brand before middle school."

@ladidaix said:

"Aura is so cute I love how she has to be carried to give her speech."

@KingLou_Louvuyo commented:

"Now I understand why white people always adopt the black babies, these tiny humans are cute & expensive for the rest of us. Congratulations yo baby girl, may she go on to win more and more awards and be successful for life."

Aura V becomes the youngest Grammy winner ever at the 68th Grammy Awards. Photo credit: auravsings

Source: Instagram

Fela Kuti receives Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti made history as the first African musician to be honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Recording Academy conferred the award posthumously at the 2026 Special Merit Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 31, a day before the main Grammy ceremony.

His children, Yeni, Kunle, Shalewa and Femi Kuti were present to receive the award on his behalf.

Fela shared the prestigious recognition with other celebrated global music icons such as Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher and Paul Simon, placing his name among some of the most influential figures in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng