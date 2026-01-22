President Tinubu Congratulates Governor Sanwo-Olu on the Successful Hosting of AFRIMA Awards

Source: Original

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the successful hosting of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) - the continent’s biggest gathering of stars, from January 7 – 11.

The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, hailed Nigerian stars who won laurels at the grand finale on January 11. It was the ninth anniversary of the awards.

To President Tinubu, the success of Nigerian musicians at the awards is clear proof that Nigeria's music and creative ecosystem continue to grow and gain global respect.

He said:

“I commend Lagos State for, once again, proving its capacity as Africa's creative and entertainment capital. I congratulate the Lagos State Government and His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the excellent hosting of Africa's global music awards and for providing a safe, vibrant and welcoming environment for delegates, artistes and guests from across the continent.”

Nigerian artistes enjoyed a good outing at the 9th AFRIMA Awards, held from January 7-11, 2026, and hosted by Lagos State, the official host city designated by the African Union Commission on April 9, 2025.

Rema won Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African RnB & Soul. Burna Boy took the Album of the Year award. Shallipopi won Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration with Burna Boy. Phyno was named Best African Hip-Hop, Qing Madi Most Promising Artiste, and Yemi Alade Best Soundtrack. Chella received African Fans’ Favourite, and Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye got the AFRIMA Legendary Award.

According to President Tinubu, the achievements of Nigerian artistes at the awards reflect years of hard work, talent, and consistency. He noted that Nigerian music has become a strong voice for the country across Africa and beyond, adding that global platforms, such as AFRIMA, continue to provide opportunities for African talents to shine and compete at the highest level. He said:

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for their remarkable achievements at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards. Your success on this great continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a strong reflection of the depth of talent, creativity and hard work that define Nigeria's music industry.

"You have not only won awards; you have projected our culture, amplified the voice of our youths and strengthened Nigeria's creative identity across the continent and beyond. I commend each of you for your dedication and urge you to continue to use your talents to inspire hope, unity and pride, while contributing meaningfully to the growth of our creative economy and the development of our nation."

President Tinubu, who was honoured in 2015 with the Pillar of Art and Culture in Africa Award by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA, assured that his administration will continue to prioritise youth empowerment and the development of the creative economy. Music, film, fashion and other creative sectors, in his view, have the capacity to create jobs, boost tourism and contribute significantly to Nigeria's economy.

Lagos made history last year by hosting the E1 powerboat race, the first time ever in Africa. The state also hosted GITEX 2025, the biggest global gathering of tech entrepreneurs and enthusiasts.

The biggest award platform in Africa was founded in 2014 by the International Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission. The 9th edition saw the participation of more than 1,216 artistes, delegates and industry stakeholders from at least 48 African countries, highlighting the awards' continental reach and significance.

Source: Legit.ng