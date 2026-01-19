A post about the challenges Grammy Award winner Burna Boy faced upon arriving at a Moroccan airport has emerged online

In a viral video, CAF President Patrice Motsepe shared how the football body had to intervene before the issue was resolved

Recall that Burna Boy headlined the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert finale in Rabat on Tuesday, January 16

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has detailed the unexpected challenges Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, faced upon arriving at a Moroccan airport.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy had travelled to Morocco on Tuesday, January 16, where he headlined the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert finale in Rabat.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe recounts how he had to intervene after Burna Boy was held at a Moroccan airport. Credit: cafonline/burnaboygram

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy, as well as Moroccan stars Stormy and Jaylann, also performed at the concert.

While addressing the press, the CAF president disclosed that the “Bundle by Bundle” crooner was held at the airport by customs officers over a jewellery issue.

Motsepe, however, disclosed that the issue was resolved amicably after he intervened.

“Recently, I was called and told that I needed to intervene because Burna Boy was stopped at the airport after customs officers noticed his heavy and beautiful gold jewellery. I intervened and it was resolved,” he shared.

Nigerians react as CAF president opens up about the ordeal Burna Boy faced in Morocco. Credit: burnaboygram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy and Pastor Mrs Adeline Ojogwu, the mother of rapper Odumodublvck, lit up social media after a video of them dancing backstage at the AFCON 2025 Fan Zone finale went viral.

The clip, recorded in Rabat on January 16, captured the two women sharing a lively moment that showed elegance, energy, and cultural pride.

The video of CAF president recalling how Burna Boy was held at Moroccan airport is below:

Burna Boy: What Nigerians said about the incident

Reacting, some Nigerians argued that the Grammy Award winner was not as popular as he believed, claiming his colleagues Wizkid and Davido wouldn't have faced the same challenges in Morocco.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

chuks_gadgetworld.ng said:

"This can’t happen to my idolo @davido."

we_research4you reacted:

"One thing I admire about Morocco is that the rule of law is upheld regardless of status. Declaring jewellery above a certain value is a global standard. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, laws often seem to apply only to the poor."

poshun12 commented:

"Lil Wayne was stopped at a Saudi Arabian airport in 2020 due to his expensive jewelry...different countries with different laws...na oja no get law."

teetalkmedia_pr reacted:

"That means they don’t know ODG."

thankgod_td_sule said:

"Hold African giant keh, all this small small African countries Una too dey whine Us ooh. I kuku trust Big."

julietebimiere commented:

"Watin we do Morocco people? What is the cause of all these different attacks on Nigeria."

researchitlive_business_plan:

"So dem nor know Ouwa Burna for Morocco."

otunba_phili2 said:

"Many of una no dey travel or know about travel policies ni?"

Burna Boy reacts as a fan storms the stage

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy reacted as a fan stormed the stage to give him money while he was performing in Ghana.

Unlike typical stage invasions, the singer praised the fan and publicly blessed him, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Burna Boy later asked the fan to meet his crew backstage, saying the moment showed why he loved performing in Ghana.

