Shallipopi responded to a fan’s tweet about his song "Laho" on X on Monday, March 24, 2025

The fan, Avaia, received a life-changing sum of one million naira, with the receipt shared on the same day

The gesture sparked a frenzy on X, with other fans dropping their account details in hopes of similar blessings

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Nigerian rapper Shallipopi, whose real name is Crown Uzama, turned a fan’s evening into a moment of financial breakthrough.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, at 11:26 PM WAT, Shallipopi quoted a tweet from a user named Avaia who had shared her love for his song "Laho." Avaia had written that the song made her feel richer than the 2,000 naira in her account, a sentiment that caught the artist’s attention.

Shallipopi replied with a playful promise:

“Drop account let me make you feel richer than 2k😜.”

True to his word, just 10 minutes later, at 11:36 PM WAT, Avaia shared a receipt confirming a staggering one million naira had been credited to her account, leaving netizens in awe.

See the tweets here:

Reactions as Shallipopi blesses a fan

@glassykuz said:

“My Grandma don dey dance to Laho since last week, Shalli make her smile na.”

@realestos replied:

“song wey i don dey hype since e drop i no see 1k”

@henryobi77 commented:

“Some people just too lucky for this life 😞 my own Na to watch the lucky ones and keep liking their posts and comments.. anything online giveaway or favour no de ever find me 🤦💔”

@spotlighteben said:

“I no believe this thing... Shallipopi no fit credit person just like this”

@HanaanJimoh noted:

“Shali shali my grandpa burial na last week, we play Islamic songs the man wake up say na Laho e want, Lahoo Lahoo Lahooooo”

@osaraydeypepe said:

“You buy G-wagon squeeze face like say nth happen o, me too go paste aza o i wan join chop for that LAHO money 🥲”

@4pfmilo said:

“One thing I like about this is that people that are actually supporting an artist are getting what they deserve. Unlike other artists crediting people cos they bant them.”

@zacmanstylez replied:

“Just like that nawa ooo.... This Grace sef I wonder if I get am”

@wyddkelv said:

“Person chop 1m because e hype song no be say the song sweet like that. God wetin I dey do wrong so”

@kpekpando_tobe replied:

“Pluto ways don dey show😔 remember me, I was the gorge girl in a lace top at rema's concert last year. We had a spark”

@_proximity said:

“Person go do giveaway, nah 11hrs later I go dey see am. Oye olorun oh.”

@FSonye1 commented:

“Good evening sir, Uncle @plutomaniapopi pls kindly help me sir pls,i lost my husband to a motor accident last year sept. on his way back from work & things have been very tough for me & my children,pls kindly help me sir,God bless u sir,amen,’

Shallipopi rates Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

Previously on Legit.ng, fast-rising Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, was put on the spot during an interview.

He was asked to rate top industry stars like Wizkid, Davido, Asake, Rema and Burna Boy.

Fans applauded his response, calling him smart for not falling into the media’s trap.

