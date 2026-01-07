Africa Digital Media Awards

Music

Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez plays, vibes to Davido's 'Dami Duro', 'With You', clip elicits talks

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • DJ Tunez has been spotted at Obi’s House playing, vibing, and dancing energetically to songs by Davido, despite his ongoing rift with Israel DMW
  • The disc jockey has previously made his dislike for Davido and members of his team public and has clashed with Israel DMW on social media in the past
  • Many fans were stunned after the video surfaced, with some claiming DJ Tunez was partly responsible for the long-standing rift between Davido and Wizkid

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez, whose real name is Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, has stunned many fans after a video from an event surfaced online.

In the clip making the rounds, the DJ was seen performing at Obi’s House, where the choice of songs quickly caught the attention of music lovers.

DJ Tunez vibes to Davido's songs in viral video
Fans react as Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez plays, vibes to Davido's 'Dami Duro', 'With You'. Photo credit@davido/@wizkidayo/@djtunez
Source: Instagram

During the set, DJ Tunez played Davido’s With You featuring Omah Lay, as well as Dami Duro. He was also seen vibing and dancing alongside Poco Lee in the viral recording.

At several moments, DJ Tunez turned to Poco Lee and danced energetically to Davido’s songs, drawing reactions online.

Fans react to DJ Tunez’s gesture

Fans of the disc jockey and the singer whose songs were played reacted with mixed feelings. Some questioned whether the online drama surrounding the artistes had always been mere “cruise.”

DJ Tunez vibes to Davido's songs in viral video
Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez seen with Pocolee at event. Photo credit@djtunez
Source: Instagram

Others claimed DJ Tunez played a role in starting the long-running feud between Wizkid and Davido, adding that he should now help calm the rivalry between their fan bases.

It will be recalled that Davido and Wizkid have not been on good terms for years, having exchanged words online and, at different times, dragged family members into their dispute.

The feud has since spilled over to their fans, who regularly clash on social media.

A few weeks ago, DJ Tunez also exchanged words online with Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, during which the singer was dragged into the argument. Insults were traded before fans stepped in, urging both sides to end the rift.

Here is the Instagram video of DJ Tunez below:

How fans reacted to DJ Tunez's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the disc jockey as he was seen dancing and playing Davido's songs. Here are comments below:

@sng_daddy reacted:

"I have more than 20 videos of him play Davido in London !!! Bro love Davido endlessly forget online fight. He always use David to open his show and cloth his show.

@yogoyaganearhere reacted:

"His the one always causing the problems so is good that his the one fixing it."

@am.obt wrote:

"Party never start if you never play Baddest song."

@funmbiofficial_ shared:

"Leave am for Tunez, niqqa just cruising."

@ayoolaolanrewajuwaliu commented:

"So bcos is FC, he shouldn't listen to a good music from other top artist."

Daniel Regha drags Wizkid over Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had tackled singer Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo, as he planned to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful, and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout.

